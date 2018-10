Every Marvel-Netflix season, ranked

Surprise! This one wasn’t part of the plan. The only show on this list that wasn’t included in the original Marvel/Netflix deal, The Punisher was ordered to series after Jon Bernthal’s portrayal of the character in Daredevil season 2 struck a chord with fans.

At first, the idea felt totally redundant: There had already been three separate Punisher movies over the years, and Zack Snyder’s DC movies seemed to have cornered the market on violent superheroes. Frank Castle, after all, is known for meting out merciless retribution to criminals who “deserve” it, a trait that has endeared him to some police officers and military members. But Bernthal and showrunner Steven Lightfoot instead aimed Castle’s vengeance at shadowy national security officials who send soldiers on assassination missions across the globe without rhyme or reason. In this show, violence is not fun or easy; it is instead toxic and soul-crushing, as seen in the extremely traumatic flashback to an Afghanistan raid, or the story of Lewis Wilson (Daniel Webber), a veteran driven to madness by the lack of support for veterans after they escape the thresher of active military service.

When Frank finally does exact his violent revenge on the men who have wronged him, it’s cathartic, but also disgusting, and the season ends with Frank in group therapy, where the real struggle begins.

—Christian Holub