Every live TV musical, ranked

It seems almost unfair to rank a production which was forced to throw its playbook out the window and primarily air recorded footage from the dress rehearsal due to an actor injury and no understudy. Rent is a musical that doesn’t lend itself easily to network television — the raw, visceral edges and more provocative storytelling require sanding down to air on primetime. This production certainly poured its heart into bringing the cultural phenomenom to life with a stellar turn from Vanessa Hudgens as Maureen and the always fantastic Brandon Victor Dixon offering his Broadway chops as Collins, but for most of the cast, it felt slightly underplayed — whether that was because it was a dress rehearsal or their acting choices remains unclear. Clips of the makeshift concert they performed live that night instead are more transcendent and inspiring than the largely anemic, low-energy rehearsal that aired — though the show’s most powerful sequences at the Life Support meetings and Angel’s death remained emotionally exquisite tearjerkers in spite of it. Rent probably never belonged on TV in the first place, but it still succeeds more than the 2005 film adaptation because of its scrappy feeling — one that could’ve felt more vibrant under different circumstances (and less censoring). Bonus points for its killer finale which incorporated the bulk of the original Broadway cast in a nod to the show’s roots that often feel missing from these adaptations. This live musical resoundingly proves there’s no day but today, even if that day misses the mark at times.