Everwood: Where Are They Now?

Emily VanCamp played the daughter of Harold and on-again-off-again love interest of Ephram; after the death of her boyfriend Colin, Amy spends most of the series struggling to establish her identity with (and without) Ephram. After Everwood, she booked roles in a few small films, before breaking big with Brothers and Sisters, on which she played Rebecca Harper for all 5 seasons. She was then the face of the hit ABC drama Revenge, in which she played Emily Thorne/Amanda Clark. She also starred opposite Chris Evans in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Sharon Carter, later reprising this role on Marvel Studios' Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. VanCamp played a nurse in The Resident, Fox's medical drama that premiered in 2018. (Side note: VanCamp and Chris Pratt dated while the two were playing siblings on Everwood.)