Everwood: Where Are They Now?
Everwood is the classic melodramatic WB show, created in the vein of Dawson's Creek, Gilmore Girls, and One Tree Hill. The soapy series about a small Colorado town first premiered on The WB on Sept. 16, 2002. Unlike its network cohorts, the show did not survive the merger with UPN (creating The CW), thus ending after four seasons. But in the decades since its premiere, some Everwood cast members have become huge stars. Click through to find out who!
Treat Williams (Andy Brown)
The show kicks off with Dr. Andrew "Andy" Brown, a successful Manhattan neurosurgeon, moving to Everwood, CO, with his two children after the death of his wife. Over four seasons, Andy navigates how to run his medical practice, children's upbringings, and love life in this new town. Treat Williams played the gruff dad on the show, and since his Everwood days, he's booked recurring roles as an undercover cop on White Collar and the father of Lt. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) on Chicago Fire. He also stars in the Hallmark Channel drama Chesapeake Shores as Mick O'Brien, the emotionally unavailable dad trying to reconnect with his family, and appears on the HBO limited series We Own This City.
Gregory Smith (Ephram Brown)
Gregory Smith played Ephram, the early-aughts heartthrob and Andy's brooding teenage son, who deals with new friends and new loves in his new surroundings while also learning how to have a relationship with his formerly workaholic father. After the show ended in 2006, Smith booked roles in several small movies before returning to television in Rookie Blue, the ABC cop drama that ran from 2010–2015. Smith has since focused on directing, working behind the camera on episodes of Arrow, Saving Hope, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Superman & Lois, among others.
Vivien Cardone (Delia Brown)
As Ephram's little sister, Vivien Cardone was precocious, curious, and bluntly honest. Most of the real drama on Everwood didn't revolve around her, but she gave the show a healthy amount of pre-teen sass. Cardone booked one film role after the show in All Roads Lead Home — surprisingly, about another motherless girl who has trouble connecting with her father. She did a seven episode arc on One Life to Live in 2011, as well as a stint on Law & Order: SVU in 2016.
Emily VanCamp (Amy Abbott)
Emily VanCamp played the daughter of Harold and on-again-off-again love interest of Ephram; after the death of her boyfriend Colin, Amy spends most of the series struggling to establish her identity with (and without) Ephram. After Everwood, she booked roles in a few small films, before breaking big with Brothers and Sisters, on which she played Rebecca Harper for all 5 seasons. She was then the face of the hit ABC drama Revenge, in which she played Emily Thorne/Amanda Clark. She also starred opposite Chris Evans in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Sharon Carter, later reprising this role on Marvel Studios' Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. VanCamp played a nurse in The Resident, Fox's medical drama that premiered in 2018. (Side note: VanCamp and Chris Pratt dated while the two were playing siblings on Everwood.)
Chris Pratt (Bright Abbott)
Chris Pratt played Bright, the footballing goofball who struggles with the guilt of being responsible for his best friend Colin's coma and eventual death. Pratt is arguably the most successful actor to graduate from the show, booking roles on The O.C. as Ché and on Parks and Recreation as adorably dumb Andy. He transcended TV, ditching his dad-bod and getting super buff to lead summer blockbuster fare like the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and Jurassic World franchise.
Merrilyn Gann (Rose Abbott)
Rose Abbott is the matronly mother of Amy and dutiful wife to Harold; she's tough, though, kicking Amy out of the house when she goes through her rebellious phase, fighting two bouts of cancer, and taking on a newborn baby abandoned at her husband's office. Merrilyn Gann's most recent credit is as an "unreliable witness" in ABC's canceled comedy Mistresses. In addition to a variety of small parts in TV movies, Gann played the German chancellor in the apocalypse thriller 2012.
Tom Amandes (Harold Abbott)
On the show, Tom Amandes played the affable, goofy Harold Abbott: father to Bright and Amy, and husband to Rose. Also a doctor, he feuded with Andy when he came to town, but the two soon developed a partnership over the seasons. Amandes has had a steady career since then, booking guest roles on big shows like Boston Legal and Grey's Anatomy before landing another main recurring role in Scandal as Governor Samuel Reston. He also nabbed recurring roles on Arrow, Chicago Fire, and Promised Land.
Sarah Drew (Hannah Rogers)
Sarah Drew only joined Everwood halfway through its run, but the shy character with a tough home life played a big role in seasons 3 and 4; the series follows Hannah's journey to gain self-esteem and security, especially in her relationship with Bright. Drew went on to book a recurring role on Mad Men as Kitty Romano (the wife of art director Salvatore), then hit gold with a main cast credit as Dr. April Kepler on Grey's Anatomy, which she joined in its sixth season in 2008.
Stephanie Niznik (Nina Feeney)
Nina is the Browns' friendly but brash next door neighboor in Everwood, who defends Andy's children as her own and becomes romantically involved with him on and off throughout the series. Since Everwood ended, Stephanie Niznik booked guest spots on Lost, NCIS, Grey's Anatomy, and a recurring role on another CW show, Life is Wild. Niznik died in June 2019 at age 52.
Debra Mooney (Edna Harper)
Edna, played by Debra Mooney, is the estranged mother of Harold Abbott. She's sweet and provides guidance to Amy and Delia over the seasons, but is stubborn and won't allow her son to control her as she ages. Mooney went on to play recurring roles including a judge on Boston Legal, Owen Hunt's mother on Grey's Anatomy, Verna Thornton on Scandal, and Mary Dumas on the Vampire Diaries spin-off, The Originals.
John Beasley (Irv Harper)
Irv is Edna's gentle and loving husband who struggles with his health; in season 4, he writes a hugely successful book about the town of Everwood, but upon returning from his publicity tour, he suffers a heart attack. John Beasley has since starred in the post-Katrina New Orleans drama Treme, TV Land's The Soul Man, and the detective drama Shots Fired. He also starred opposite Oprah Winfrey in HBO's movie adaptation of The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.