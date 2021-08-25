Christy Carlson Romano explains why she doesn't talk to Even Stevens costar Shia LaBeouf

The two enjoyed a close-knit relationship as brother and sister on the Disney Channel show, but the actress explained that "in reality, it just wasn't like that."

They may have played brother and sister on Even Stevens, but Christy Carlson Romano has some honest confessions about her relationship with Shia LaBeouf.

In a video posted to her YouTube channel, the former Disney Channel actress addressed why she and LaBeouf were never close — even during the days of their popular show that aired from 2000 to 2003 — and admitted that she didn't know if they were ever really friends.

"I'm honored that people would think I'd still be in touch with him, because it means that we did a really good job of making you think we were real life brother and sister," she said, reflecting on the first time she met LaBeouf during a reading on the Disney lot where their chemistry was immediately recognized. "But in reality, it just wasn't like that."

Romano said that although the two were in close contact filming every day, she didn't know the hardships that her costar was facing because she was wrapped up in her own life.

"I didn't know a lot of the backstories that came out about where they were living at that time and how much hardship they'd seen and stuff like that. I just kick myself because I really do kind of wish, if I'd known anything about him I could have been a little bit more, I don't know, patient," the Kim Possible actress said, noting her frustrations with her costar came to a head after LaBeouf won a 2003 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Performer in a Children's Series.

EVEN STEVENS Shia LaBeouf and Christy Carlson Romano | Credit: George Lange/Disney Channel via Getty Images

"I was sitting there with the rest of our team and he thanked everybody at the table but he didn't thank me," Romano recalled. "I was hurt at the time because I felt like from day one, it was him and me. It was like our show. But because it was so life or death for him, it was his show. And I was just around because I was a girl."

Romano acknowledged her own career as being a catalyst for her feelings, explaining how in later years, she couldn't bring herself to watch any of his films and that she felt "jilted" by the fact he was becoming a Hollywood star while she chose to go to college.

After Even Stevens, LaBeouf embarked on a successful movie career, which included huge franchises like Transformers, independent films, and even writing and starring in a movie inspired by his own troubled childhood, Honey Boy.

Romano does credit LaBeouf's talent and smarts "from a young age," confirming there were a lot of good moments from those early years — and that not talking to him had nothing to do with old feelings and more to do with the fact that the they went in "completely different pathways of life."

"Shia, if you see this, know that I love you," Romano concluded. "I'm sorry we didn't connect well when we were kids. And I hope that you are taking it one day at a time... Be well, because I'll always love you."

Representatives for LaBeouf didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Watch Romano's full video below.