Emmy-winning production designer Evelyn Sakash found dead at 66 after going missing last year

Evelyn Sakash, an Emmy-winning production designer and art director whose credits included Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Orange Is the New Black, and the 1993 film Made in America, has died at 66.

Sakash was found deceased under a pile of debris in her home in Queens, New York, on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the NYPD told PEOPLE.

A cause of death has not yet been determined. Sakash had been missing since September, according to a GoFundMe page run on behalf of her sister Ellen Brown.

"I would like her to be remembered as an amazing friend and a talented artist," Madeline Hartling, a scenic artist who frequently worked with Sakash and helped organize the GoFundMe fundraiser, told the New York Daily News. "She got along great with co-workers and was just so talented… The industry has lost an amazing designer and artist."

Evelyn Sakash Image zoom Evelyn Sakash | Credit: gofundme

In a career spanning more than three decades, Sakash worked in the art department on numerous films and TV shows, including ABC's The Langoliers miniseries, 2004's Taxi, and 2014's Still Alice. She won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design in 2003, for her work on the PBS show Between the Lions, and received another nomination in the same category the next year.