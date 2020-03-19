Evangeline Lilly says it's 'business as usual' despite call for social distancing

Image zoom

There may be a worldwide call for social distancing as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, but Evangeline Lilly is not looking to change her routine anytime soon.

The Lost and Ant-Man actress posted on Instagram Thursday that she "just dropped her kids off at gymnastics camp" after they "washed their hands before going in." She then appeared to be enjoying a cup of tea before going on to say in the comments section that “where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu." She also added, "It’s unnerving…Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious — keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power.”

Her post has so far been liked by over 25,000 people, including actress Michelle Pfeiffer.

The 40-year-old actress went on to say she's living with her father, who has stage 4 leukemia.“I am also immune compromised at the moment,” she wrote in the comments. “I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

Many celebrities have used social media to encourage self-isolation in light of Covid-19 — the latest being JoJo, who posted a video via the TikTok app of her singing her 2004 hit single "Leave (Get Out)." She changed the lyrics to make them more quarantine-applicable.

