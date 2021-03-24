Evan Peters to play Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy's upcoming series about the infamous killer

Niecy Nash and Penelope Ann Miller are also featured in the Netflix limited series.

Evan Peters has made a name for himself playing haunting, terrifying characters, many of them from the world of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story anthology series.

The actor will put that experience to work in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a Netflix limited series about the infamous serial killer that was announced in October. Peters has been tapped to lead the show, which will also feature Niecy Nash. Netflix declined to comment on the castings.

According to Deadline, which broke the news, Monster tells the story of one of America's most notorious serial killers (Peters), largely told from the point of view of Dahmer's victims, and dives into the police incompetence and apathy that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multiyear killing spree.

The series dramatizes at least 10 instances in which Dahmer was almost caught but ultimately let go, according to the outlet. The series is also expected to explore white privilege, as the clean-cut, good-looking Dahmer was repeatedly given a free pass by cops as well as by judges who were lenient when he had been charged with petty crimes.

Penelope Ann Miller (American Crime) and Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water) will play Dahmer's mother Joyce and father Lionel. Nash will play what is considered the series' female lead, Glenda Cleveland, Dahmer's neighbor who called police numerous times and even tried alerting the FBI about Dahmer's erratic behavior, to no avail.

Image Image zoom Credit: Amy Graves/WireImage

Shaun J. Brown (Run) will play Tracy, Dahmer's last intended victim who fought back and managed to escape, leading the cops to Dahmer's apartment and the killer's arrest. Colin Ford (Daybreak) is set to play a character named Chazz.

Mindhunter's Carl Franklin is directing the pilot, with Pose's Janet Mock helming and writing several episodes. The two executive produce with co-creators Murphy and Ian Brennan.

Joining Mock and Brennan in the writers' room is David McMillan, who serves as supervising producer for the 10-episode series that spans the 1960s-1980s and ends with Dahmer's arrest in the early '90s. Rashad Robinson of Color of Change, a racial justice project, also serves as supervising producer.

Dahmer, also known as the Milwaukee Cannibal or the Milwaukee Monster, murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys between 1978-1991. He was convicted of 16 murders and served two years before the 34-year-old was beaten to death by a fellow inmate in 1994.

Peters has appeared in every installment of AHS except 1984, and he'll be back for season 10, American Horror Story: Double Feature. Nash has worked with Murphy and Brennan for Fox's Scream Queens, and she's currently guest hosting the network's The Masked Singer series.

Miller's recent TV credits include Gaslight and Dirty Diana. Brown was recently seen in Future Man and Run. Ford headlined the Netflix series Daybreak.