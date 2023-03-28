Stewart shocked the judges by playing backup during his daughter Kaya's audition in front of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

The English musician — who co-fronted the pop duo alongside Annie Lennox — shocked the panel of judges when he accompanied his daughter, Kaya Stewart, to play guitar during her Idol audition.

"The backup musician is who?" Richie quipped when he saw Stewart with a guitar, which he played while his 22-year-old daughter sang an original song, "This Tattoo," that they wrote together.

"Oh my God, blast from the past!" Perry said before the pair performed, with Richie adding that he and Stewart were both inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year.

In a confessional interview, Kaya recalled growing up with a parent who doubled as a working musician, and how it influenced her decision to join the business.

"When I was born, my dad was on tour, and I was going to shows when I was still in my mom's tummy," she remembered. "There was never a question of what I wanted to do with my life. That was always going to be what I was going to do."

Eurythmics member Dave Stewart, daughter Kaya, and Katy Perry on 'American Idol' Eurythmics member Dave Stewart, daughter Kaya, and Katy Perry on 'American Idol' | Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC

After the performance, the elder Stewart told the judges that the set was "much more difficult than being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."

The father-daughter duo's work paid off, though, as they earned three "yes" votes from the judges, and Kaya was sent through to the next round of the singing competition.

American Idol continues Sunday on ABC. Watch Kaya and Dave Stewart perform for the judges in the video above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: