"She was really supportive," Eureka tells EW of the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 1 winner on the AHS set, where the AS6 queen adopted Evan Peters as their drag daughter: "That's my baby!"

During a recent interview for EW's BINGE podcast, the All Stars 6 queen reveals that their fellow Drag Race icon — who appeared on season 4 of the show before winning All Stars 1 — filmed scenes with them for American Horror Story: Double Feature's Sept. 8 episode "Blood Buffet," which were ultimately cut from the broadcast.

"Chad Michaels was there, she introduced Evan Peters' character, Patty O'Furniture, on stage. She was actually the host of the show! I was shocked they cut her right out!" Eureka recalls of filming an episode that follows Peters as a struggling performer who's turned into a blood-sucker at the hands of romance novelist Belle Noir, played by Frances Conroy. (FX did not respond to EW's request for confirmation on scenes that were cut from the installment, but Chad also posted about being on the show on Instagram.)

Eureka appears as Crystal DeCanter, a local matriarchal queen whose commitment to excellence puts their Provincetown peers to shame. And they remember Chad as being "really supportive" on set throughout production. "She was like, 'Girl, you're doing it, I'm so proud of you.' She's like the original mama, honey, to all the girls.... she takes care of all the girls, she's watching out."

The We're Here star says that, while they didn't put Peters in full drag for their scenes together, they did "give him some advice" on the art form.

"[It was] more like loving advice, because you know that's my baby!" Eureka says. "I call her my drag daughter now! We had a good time." The queen adds they also got to run lines with Conroy before filming, saying, "It was magic just getting to be in the same room."

The moment particularly resonated with Eureka after they landed in the middle of the pack during AS6's RuMerican Horror Story satirical acting challenge earlier this year.

"I felt like I got to redeem myself because I love to act, I want people to take me as an actor and take it as seriously as I do. It's one of my favorite things to do in the world," Eureka says, finishing with optimism for the future: "I died in the RuMerican Horror Story, I died in American Horror Story, I hope I stay alive though, honey!"

American Horror Story airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX. Watch a clip from the EW's BINGE podcast video on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 at the top of this article, and listen to the full audio version in the embed above.

