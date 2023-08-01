Cloud died Monday at his family's home in Oakland, according to his family.

In the wake of the heartbreaking news that Angus Cloud has passed away at age 25, the cast and crew of Euphoria have shared tributes to the late actor.

Javon "Wanna" Walton, who played the younger brother Ashtray of Cloud's character Fezco on the series, shared a photo of the two actors embracing with the caption "rest easy brother." He also posted a photo on his Instagram story with Cloud, captioned "forever family."

Storm Reid wrote "the tears just won't stop" over a heartwarming clip of the actor and costar Maude Apatow on her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, series creator Sam Levinson shared a statement with EW: "There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."

Euphoria's official Twitter account also released a statement: "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.