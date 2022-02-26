Euphoria star Maude Apatow once 'ripped out' her tooth for a performance

The Euphoria star stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, where she reminisced about her longtime love of theater, which she recently leveraged for her performance on the HBO drama. Apatow explained that her interest in performance started — and manifested intensely — from a young age.

"I started when I was really young," the actress said. "I remember I always really went for it, too. I did a Gold Rush day [at school], and I wanted to look like a miner, so I ripped out my tooth."

She added, "It was not a loose tooth at all! It was not ready to go, and I just ripped it out.... I was dedicated!"

Maude Apatow during an interview with host Seth Meyers on February 24, 2022 Maude Apatow on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' | Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

When Apatow added that she was nine years old at the time, Meyers quipped, "They say people should not go Method until they're, like, 12 or 13."

Apatow previously told EW that her Euphoria character Lexi's theatrical bent was inspired by her own youth, explaining that she developed the character's season 2 arc with creator Sam Levinson.

"All this stuff about Lexi getting aggro backstage, that was all just based on me in high school," Apatow said. "We had a student-produced, directed, and written show, and I was the producer, and I was like a tyrant."

Euphoria's season 2 finale airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. You can see more from Apatow's Late Night appearance below.