Euphoria star Lukas Gage has perfect response to 's— talking' director on awkward Zoom call

A Hollywood director is learning a hard lesson about the No. 1 rule of trash talking on Zoom calls: Always check the mute button.

Euphoria actor Lukas Gage was trending on Twitter Friday when he shared a video of an incredibly awkward audition situation in which a director dissed his apartment, apparently unaware he was not on mute. "PSA if you're a s— talking director make sure to mute ur s— on zoom [meetings]," Gage wrote in the post.

In the video below, a man can be heard in the background saying, "These poor people live in these tiny apartments, like I'm looking at his background and he's got his TV..." Ouch.

The actor, who plays Tyler on the hit HBO drama, visibly reacts before letting the director know he was unmuted.

"Yeah, it's a s----y apartment," Gage said. "Give me this job so I can get a better one."

The unnamed director quickly apologized, saying he was "so, so sorry" and "mortified" by the comment. Taking it in stride, Gage reiterated his position. "Listen, I'm living in a four-by-four box, it's fine. Just give me the job and we'll be fine," he said.

The video caught the attention of other Hollywood stars, who showed their support for Gage in light of his mortifying encounter. Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn tweeted, "That is NOT a s----y apartment. Not that it should matter for the audition anyway. Sorry, you had to take that in—before an audition, no less." Elena of Avalor's Aimee Carrero simply wrote, "Your apt is great and that guy can f— off."

Many people, including Haunting of Bly Manor star Rahul Kohli, praised the way Gage handled the situation. "Holy f— I thought this was a bit! Absolutely disgraceful behaviour, sorry @lukasgage, you handled that with class," he said.

So far, Gage has not named the director or the project he was auditioning for.