Rue grapples with love lost and sobriety in the Euphoria season 2 trailer

The second season of Euphoria returns to HBO and HBO Max on Jan. 9.

Breaking up is hard to do.

The somber aftermath of Rue (Zendaya) and Jules' (Hunter Schafer) breakup reverberates in the new full-length trailer for the second season of Euphoria.

Season 2, set to return on Jan. 9, looks almost as turbulent as its debut, following recovering teen addict Rue as she continues to grapple with love, loss, and sobriety following her relapse. Set after the events of last year's Christmastime specials that offered poignant character studies of Rue and Jules, respectively, the new season appears to pick up shortly after during New Year's.

Rue wheels around a luggage full of prescription drugs, an unidentified character wields a gun, and more chaos ensue in the trailer for the new eight-episode season. Newcomer Dominic Fike is also front and center as Rue and Jules' newest confidant.

Watch the trailer for season 2 of Euphoria above.

