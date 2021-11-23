Euphoria season 2 teaser shows Rue alive — and well?

HBO also announced the premiere date for the highly anticipated second season.

After two very special episodes and a fleeting first look, HBO has unveiled a teaser trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Euphoria.

Seemingly answering the question of whether Zendaya's character died during the fantastical song-and-dance number that closed season 1, the new video opens with a much more lucid-seeming Rue singing along to Bobby Darin's "Call Me Irresponsible."

As the beat drops, the teaser gives updates on more cast members, like Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Maddy (Alexa Demie), and Kat (Barbie Ferreira) getting dressed up to celebrate what looks like Maddy's birthday.

While the preview only flashes on Jules (Hunter Schafer), Nate (Jacob Elordi), and Fezco (Angus Cloud), viewers get a much better look at how the new character played by singer-songwriter Dominic Fike fits into the Emmy-winning drama's narrative.

Closing out the teaser, we return to Rue as her sister Gia (Storm Reid) looks on, asking, "Rue, are you high?" While this moment seems to suggest that Rue survived an overdose, it also ties into the ominous nature of the clip, showing that her struggles with addiction continue.

In addition to giving fans a better look at the show's return, HBO also announced that season 2 of Euphoria will premiere Sunday, Jan. 9, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Watch the teaser above.

