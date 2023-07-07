"I was so f---ed up during a lot of that show. It was really bad," said the actor.

Life imitated art a little too much for Dominic Fike while filming Euphoria season 2.

The actor/singer-songwriter debuted in the second season of the HBO series as Elliot, a teen who meets Rue (Zendaya) at a party and ends up bonding with her over their similar substance abuse history. But in real life, Fike was dealing with his own addiction. In a new interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the 27-year-old revealed that he was almost fired from the show for his drug use and being high while filming.

Dominic Fike as Elliot on 'Euphoria' season 2 Dominic Fike as Elliot on 'Euphoria' season 2 | Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

"I was a drug addict and coming on to a show that's mainly about drugs is very difficult," Fike said, noting that Euphoria creator Sam Levinson hired a "sober coach" to be with him "all the time," but it "did not work because, I was, you know [high]." Fike filmed many scenes while under the influence, and some even made it into the final episodes.

"I was so f---ed up during a lot of that show. It was really bad," he said. "I was reprimanded for it. I almost got kicked off the show ... They were like, 'Bro, you cannot be doing this' ... That's entertainment, dude. They give you a bunch of money and they're like, 'Yeah, figure it out, bud. Sink or swim.'"

In the interview, Fike also referenced his past romance with costar Hunter Schafer, who plays Jules, as they're both set to be back for season 3. Declaring that he's "done being in relationships right now," Fike is sober and excited to film the new season. "It's going to be sick," he said. "I have a better dynamic with everybody."

He added, "I mean, well, I don't know. Almost everybody. I think it'll be fine. We're all adults, kind of. I'm trying."

Euphoria will return for season 3, although a premiere date has not been announced yet.

