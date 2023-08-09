Angus Cloud is gone but not forgotten. The streaming platform Max has added an in memoriam message to two episodes of Euphoria to commemorate the actor who played fan favorite Fezco on the HBO drama.

The tribute appears in front of the pilot episode and the season 2 premiere, and reads: "In memory of Angus Cloud 1998 - 2023." It also features a black-and-white photo of Cloud.

Cloud had never acted professionally before being scouted by Euphoria's casting director while working as a waiter. His portrayal of the kindhearted drug dealer Fezco quickly resonated with fans of the Sam Levinson-created series, and he was seen as a rising star at the time of his unexpected death at 25. His other screen credits included the films North Hollywood, The Line, and Freaky Tales.

Angus Cloud tribute on 'Euphoria' on Max Angus Cloud tribute on 'Euphoria' on Max | Credit: HBO

Cloud's family announced July 31 that he had died at the family's home in Oakland. His loved ones said he had "intensely struggled" with the recent loss of his father and added, "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

His mother, Lisa Cloud, said in a subsequent Facebook post that her son's death was accidental. "He did not intend to end his life," she wrote. "When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art [projects], fell asleep, and didn't wake up."

Cloud's Euphoria costars mourned his death on social media, with many of them sharing photos of themselves with the late actor.

Angus Cloud on 'Euphoria' Angus Cloud on 'Euphoria' | Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

"I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it)," series star Zendaya wrote. "For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I'll cherish every moment."

"You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same," Sydney Sweeney said on Instagram. "This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you."

"Been trying to figure out what to say, but idk if any combination of words can articulate all of the big feelings," Hunter Schafer wrote. "For now I just wanna say: Angus was a sunshine. To have known his warmth, his light, and his love was nothing short of a gift. I'm so grateful to have shared so many enormous fits of laughter, so many sweet moments, and the joy of getting to make something together that we loved so much."

