Ethan Hawke says Oscar Isaac recruited him in a coffee shop for Marvel's Moon Knight

Moon Knight (TV Series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Ethan Hawke walked into a coffee shop for some java, and walked out with a role in a major Marvel project.

Okay, it may not have been that simple for Hawke to join Marvel's upcoming Disney+ TV series Moon Knight. But the actor revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers that Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac really did recruit him for the series in a coffee shop. "I heard about it from Oscar Isaac, who lives like three blocks down the street from me in Brooklyn," he says. "I was at a coffee shop, he came up to me. He's like, 'Hey, I really liked The Good Lord Bird.' I was like 'Oh, cool, I really like your work. You're amazing.' He's like, 'Hey, want to be in the Moon Knight with me?' I was like ... yeah! So, it happened the right way."

Hawke video called in to Seth Meyers' talk show all the way from Budapest where he's currently filming Moon Knight, which he says is unlike any other project he'd ever done before because he "had to sign like 10,000 NDAs about what I would and would not say," before joking that he would not respect or honor any of them. And while he's been working in movies since 1985, he reveals the Moon Knight sets are "mind-boggling" and transport him "to some alternate universe... We're conjuring ancient gods and we're fighting for good and evil. It's very exciting."

And when Meyers pointed out Hawke's glasses and long hair are giving him "a real David Koresh vibe," Hawke gleefully reveals he actually based his character on the infamous Branch Davidians cult leader from the Waco siege. "So I guess it's working!"

Watch the full interview below now:

Moon Knight is written by Jeremy Slater (Netflix's Umbrella Academy) and is expected to center on wealthy mercenary-turned-vigilante Marc Spector (Isaac), who struggles with dissociative identity disorder and gains superpowers after he becomes a conduit for an Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Hawke's role is unconfirmed but he is rumored to be playing the show's main villain.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: