Like sands through the hourglass, this is the shade of our lives…

Eva Longoria wears a lot of hats — actress, activist, director, producer, and perhaps most importantly, Jessica Simpson "Public Affair" video extra — but like many a Hollywood star, she got her start in the world of daytime soaps.

Recently, Longoria was reflecting on her time on The Young and the Restless, in which she played the unhinged Isabella Braña from 2001 to 2003. During an interview with Chris Wallace, Longoria discussed keeping her day job as a headhunter at a temp agency while she was working on Y&R because she wasn't earning enough money as a soap opera femme fatale.

Y&R veteran Eric Braeden, who's been playing the perennially evil Victor Newman since 1980, construed Longoria's remarks as "denigrating" soap actors and let Longoria know in a Twitter rant, telling her she simply wasn't "good enough" to hack it on daytime TV. And now former soap stars and Longoria friends Eric Winter and Roselyn Sanchez have entered the chat.

Eva Longoria on 'The Young and the Restless' Eva Longoria in 'The Young and the Restless' | Credit: CBS via Getty

Longoria said she hid the fact that she was on The Young and the Restless while working at the temp agency because "they didn't want, like, a dumb actress handling their accounts."

"And one time one of my clients was like, 'You look like a girl I've seen on a soap opera,'" she recalled. "And I go, 'No, I don't know who that is.' I was like the opposite of a publicist's dream. I was like, 'Don't tell anybody I'm on that show,' because I was still making more money on my day job."

After Longoria's interview aired, Braeden took a break from boogying on down in celebration of the iconic soap's 50th anniversary to fire off a series of tweets, calling the Desperate Housewives star's remarks "derogatory" and invoking the sacred thespian name of Robert De Niro.

"EVA LONGORIA: you just made derogatory remarks about daytime actors!" the 81-year-old Daytime Emmy winner wrote. "You simply weren't good enough to survive the pressures of this medium! You were very lucky to get on that 'housewife' show! You did one show in 8-12 days, with mediocre but salacious dialogue!"

Braeden continued: "Our actresses would run rings around you!! And they did then!! From Robert [De Niro] to whoever they all are, many of them started in the medium you denigrate! It shows a complete lack of class!!"

On Sanchez and Winter's podcast He Said, Ella Dijo, the two (who are also married) weighed in on Braeden's comments. "I was like, 'You're messing with my girl? Not happening,'" Sanchez said.

"Nothing Eva said was inappropriate," Winter said. "This guy is completely out of line in my opinion because he doesn't know what Eva's financial stance was at that time in her career. I guarantee you he was making a ton more money than she was."

Sanchez defended Longoria and directed her comments to Braeden, saying, "You were out of line. What you said was completely uncalled for."

Winter added, presumably while sipping some piping hot chamomile, "This guy is trying to find a way in his older age to get back in the spotlight for whatever reason and to make it a point to defend daytime, which she was not attacking."

No word yet if Braeden will blame his Twitter rant on an evil twin or temporary demonic possession.

