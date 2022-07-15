Eric Weinberg, a TV writer and producer whose credits include Scrubs and Californication, was arrested Thursday in Los Angeles and accused of serial sexual assault.

Weinberg was taken into custody at his home in the Los Feliz neighborhood around noon and "booked for several sexual assaults including rape," according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department. His total bail is set at $3,225,000.

Authorities said Weinberg "appears to have targeted women in grocery stores, coffee shops, and other public places" between 2012 and 2019, luring women to his home with the promise of a photography session.

"Weinberg would approach the women who were in their 20-30s, under the guise of being a photographer and would set up photo shoots with them," authorities said. "Once the women were in his residence, he would sexually assault them during the photo shoot."

Police also said they believe Weinberg may have committed sexual assaults dating back to the 1990s, and they are asking any unidentified victims or those with information to contact detectives at (323) 561-3272 or 39284@lapd.online.

Weinberg is a five-time Emmy nominee whose screen credits include Anger Management, American Dad, Veronica's Closet, and Politically Incorrect. The most recent credit on his IMDb page is executive-producing two episodes of the Epix show Graves in 2016.

Information about Weinberg's legal representation was not immediately available.