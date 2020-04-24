Eric McCormack's guide for first-time viewers of 'Will & Grace'

After 8 seasons and a reboot with 3 more seasons, NBC's beloved sitcom Will & Grace came to another end last night with its series finale. Don't worry though, it's never too late to start watching! Actor Eric McCormack who plays the show's titular Will Truman sat down with Entertainment Weekly's show Quick Binge to offer his take on where to start if you're a first-time watcher looking for the highlights.

McCormack recommends the pilot of the original series as a solid place to begin. "You don't have to see the pilot to understand what's going on. But, it was a very good pilot. So I would say watch the pilot, understand, and forgive my hair," he jokes. "I just had awful hair in the pilot."

McCormack suggests moving on to "Das Boob," season 2, episode 3. "There was an episode where Grace got a water bra, and it burst at an art gallery. It was kind of our first great entrance into classic sitcom," he says. "We knew it would be a memorable one."

If you want to learn more about the characters' backstories, McCormack offers "Lows in the Mid-Eighties," season 3, episode 8. "It is the first time we flash back to Grace and Will when they were dating in college, and I hadn't come out to her yet. The flashbacks are fantastic."

Watch the clip above to hear the rest of McCormack's recommendations, and do try and forgive him for his hair (it was the '90s after all).

