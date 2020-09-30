It's time to chug chaos.

If you need some TV pandemonium to cope with the real-world pandemic, Eric Andre is here for you, bringing his demented carnival of a late-night talk show back to Adult Swim. The 10-episode fifth season of The Eric Andre Show returns at the stroke of midnight on Sunday, Oct. 25 — four entire years after the end of season 4 — and will throw all sorts of erratically cut absurdity at your eyeballs, involving ″tortured celebrities, ethically complex street pranks, and severely injured rappers.″

Judy Greer, Blake Griffin, Luis Guzman, Omarion, Adam Rippon, Dermot Mulroney, Tia Carrere, Robin Givens, and Jai Rodriguez are among the tortured celebrities submitting to Andre's will this season. And as for those street pranks, prepare to hang with such characters as the anthropomorphic Bench Mensch, a head-damaged window washer, a drunk public transportation worker, the Ranch It Up! guy ″in his final form," as ominous as that sounds. As for the host himself, well, Andre told us enough a while ago to be concerned about his latest transformation. “I waxed my entire body, got over 200 pounds, and slept in a tanning bed,” he explained. “I also got a new, super ‘expensive’ set that looks like Liberace f—ed a Japanese game show. This is the season of ultimate decadence.”

EW can offer you the briefest of peeks at the action to come, with this montage of the show's opening credits from the new episodes. (De)compose yourself before you watch this pastiche of head-losing, clown-abusing, motorcycle-crashing madness.

