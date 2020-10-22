Eric Andre reveals John Cena accidentally sent him to the hospital after show stunt

Eric Andre revealed John Cena left him with a concussion and a trip to the hospital after a stunt went wrong while shooting the new season of The Eric Andre Show. Fans of his eponymous comedy series will be able to watch it all play out during the show's long-awaited return to Adult Swim after a four-year hiatus on Oct. 25.

"John Cena did the stunt right but we prepped for the stunt wrong," Andre shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night after a clip of the moment was shown. "That metal shelf came over and clocked me on the head and I got concussed."

Andre adds, "I went to the hospital immediately. I had like a Fred Flintstone, like Bugs Bunny [bump] on the side of my head."

Host Jimmy Kimmel joked that Andre was lucky to have shaved his head for season 5 since it prevented the injury from hiding in his afro.

Although Andre says it was Cena he tussled with on the show, it is unclear from the video footage who his opponent was. Do you see him?

Other guests appearing on The Eric Andre Show season 5 include Judy Greer, Blake Griffin, Luis Guzman, Omarion, Adam Rippon, Dermot Mulroney, Tia Carrere, Robin Givens, and Jai Rodriguez.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.