Eric Andre endorses fan petition for him to take over The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Eric Andre is taking his shot to move from late-night on Adult Swim to mid-afternoon on your local NBC affiliate.

A Change.org petition calling for the comedian to take over as host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show (but without changing the format or the title) has amassed more than 20,000 signatures amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the show and DeGeneres herself. On Tuesday, Andre himself tweeted a link to the Make Eric Ellen petition.

He followed that up with a somewhat unnerving Photoshopped image of his faced merged with DeGeneres':

Andre has hosted his own "talk show" on Adult Swim since 2012, characterized by surreal humor, an anarchic spirit, and prankish sketches such as accosting attendees at the 2016 Republican National Convention. Frankly, he might make a better fit as Ellen host than one might think; it's not hard to imagine Andre scaring celebrity guests in a similar fashion.

