George Clooney, Julianna Margulies, and more ER stars reuniting for Earth Day benefit

Noah Wyle, Anthony Edwards, and Gloria Reuben will be scrubbing in too.

Paging doctors Ross, Carter, and Greene: You're needed for Earth Day.

ER stars George Clooney, Noah Wyle, Anthony Edwards, Julianna Margulies, and Gloria Reuben are among the cast members of the iconic NBC medical drama set to reunite for a special Earth Day episode of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's live-streamed series Stars in the House.

Taking place April 22 at 8 p.m. ET, the virtual reunion will raise funds for the Waterkeeper Alliance, an organization aimed at protecting clean water globally.

Reuben, who serves as president of the organization, said in a statement, "I am absolutely thrilled to be reuniting with my ER family for a cause that is so close to my heart, and so grateful to Seth and James for allowing us to use their incredible platform to do so."

Other County General alums on the staffing rotation include Laura Innes, Alex Kingston, Goran Visnjic, Paul McCrane, Ming-Na Wen, Laura Cerón, Yvette Freeman, and Conni Marie Brazelton.

After premiering in 1994, ER ran for 15 seasons, and Hulu nabbed the streaming rights to the series in 2018.

Previous installments of Stars in the House, which Rudetsky and Wesley created during the COVID-19 pandemic to raise money for the Actors Fund, have featured the casts of The West Wing, Grey's Anatomy, and Melrose Place.