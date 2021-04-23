George Clooney doubts an ER reboot could 'catch lightning again'

"I think you have to leave what was beautiful in the past and move on," said Juliana Margulies during a cast reunion for charity.

George Clooney addressed the question on everyone's mind, especially in the age of reboots and revivals: Will there ever be a reboot of ER?

"When you look at the show, over so many years, it would be hard to say you could do it at the level that we did it," said Clooney when the iconic NBC medical drama's cast virtually reunited Thursday for an episode of Stars in the House with cohosts James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky in honor of Earth Day and benefiting Waterkeeper Alliance.

ER Julianna Margulies as Nurse Carol Hathaway and George Clooney as Doctor Doug Ross on "ER." | Credit: NBCU Photo Bank

Clooney went on to admit that he's watching the show now because his wife, Amal Clooney, is watching it, adding that looking back at such a defining series definitely has its perks — but that rewatching also makes it hard to consider going back to something the actor called "great television."

"It's hard to catch lightning in a bottle again," said Clooney, before throwing the question to the rest of the cast.

"I don't know," Julianna Marguiles said. "I don't think you can reboot it. I think it's what George said: You can't capture lightning in a bottle twice. I think you have to leave what was so beautiful and move on. Because it just feels like it would cheapen it for me."

Created by novelist and screenwriter Michael Crichton, ER debuted in 1994 and ran for 15 seasons. In that time, it became one of the most highest-rated shows on TV and a cornerstone of NBC's Must-See TV lineup.

Crichton died in 2008, a year before ER ended, but his wife, Sherri Crichton, said in 2019 that she supports a new iteration of the series.

"I would so love to have an ER revival," she told Yahoo Entertainment. "That was a passion project for Michael, because of all the years he spent in medical school and in residency. I don't know if we'd get that cast again, but anything is possible!"