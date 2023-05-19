Doug Ellin missed the punchline on a McSweeney's piece saying that his HBO comedy would undergo sensitivity changes.

Entourage creator warns not to 'tweet on edibles' after slamming satirical article about show

Doug Ellin learned the hard way that posting under the influence has consequences.

The Entourage creator offered a humorous explanation — and a word to the wise — after slamming a satirical McSweeney's article that said HBO was in the process of "revising" older shows and would be implementing a "sensitivity reading" for his bro-centric Hollywood comedy.

"Don't tweet on edibles," Ellin tweeted Friday morning, presumably while sober.

The mixup began Thursday when McSweeney published a piece by Max Davison titled "HBO's Sensitivity Reading for Entourage."

Written in the style of a network press release, the article deadpanned that Entourage was "very much a product of its time" and required a few updates — including re-edits and dubbing — to fit present-day standards. "2011 was an entirely different chapter in this nation's history," it continued. "We have since undergone vast shifts in our views on women, race, and Ed Hardy. We don't want modern audiences to have to confront this potentially offensive content or wonder how this show, an unironic love letter to douchebags, was ever considered worthy of being broadcast on HBO."

Ellin, however, missed the punchline and ripped the article and its author on Twitter. "You are very much a product of your time, you revisionist hack," he wrote Thursday evening. "talentless nobodies like you speak on twitter and then your zombie friends at [s----y] newspapers, that nobody reads anymore reprint your trash." He added, "Those who try to rewrite history are offensive. And dangerous. And Spielberg already regrets touching ET. Anyway, [f---] you. Oh we got a Peabody and a bafta too, ya loser."

It didn't take long for folks to point out that the McSweeney's story was satire, and Ellin subsequently admitted his faux pas, noting, "I skimmed. But by the way I've read similar things that were real."

Ellin also retweeted a message from Davison, who had spelled out the joke and said, "I've always wondered what it would be like to have Ari Gold scream obscenities at me. Now I know."

Ultimately there didn't seem to be any hard feelings, as Ellin even singled out a choice line and wrote, "That was a good one."

Jeremy Piven, Kevin Connolly, Jerry Ferrara, Adrian Grenier, and Kevin Dillon on 'Entourage' Jeremy Piven, Kevin Connolly, Jerry Ferrara, Adrian Grenier, and Kevin Dillon on 'Entourage' | Credit: Claudette Barius/HBO/Everett

Launched in 2004, Entourage ran for eight seasons and starred Adrian Grenier, Kevin Connolly, Kevin Dillon, and Jerry Ferrara as four dudes trying to make it in Hollywood. (Jeremy Piven played Ari Gold, a fire-breathing talent agent.) The cast also returned for an Entourage movie in 2015.

Asked about a potential revival a couple years ago, Grenier told EW he was open-minded. "First, I'll look at the deal," he said. "What is it? What are we doing? I'm pretty open to anything. I'm pretty focused right now, but if there's an opportunity to reboot Entourage, I'd certainly take a look."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more

Related content:

Episode Recaps Adrian Grenier The ''Entourage'' season finale: The Cannes premiere By Paul Katz

Image ''Entourage'': The race to Cannes By Paul Katz

Image ''Entourage'': Flipping the script By Paul Katz

Jeremy Piven ''Entourage'': Ari's wife strays professionally By Paul Katz

Image ''Entourage'': Heads in the ''Clouds'' By Paul Katz

Image ''Entourage'': It comes to blows By Paul Katz

Image ''Entourage'': A few serious misunderstandings By Paul Katz

Image ''Entourage'': The making of ''Medellin'' By Paul Katz

Image ''Entourage'': Drama reads his reviews By Paul Katz

Kevin Connolly, Entourage ''Entourage'': Eric stars in his own fantasy By Michael Endelman

Image ''Entourage'': The Leonardo DiCaprio threat By Charles Curtis