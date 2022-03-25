12 enemies-to-lovers books Hollywood should adapt after Bridgerton season 2

Dating Dr. Dil by Nisha Sharma

This novel only came out last week, but we're already obsessed with it. Inspired by The Taming of the Shrew and rom-com classic 10 Things I Hate About You, it follows lawyer Kareena Mann and Dr. Prem Varma. When Kareena is faced with losing her late mother's home unless she gets engaged, she realizes she has to try harder at finding her soulmate — but she doesn't expect it to be Dr. Prem Varma, the cardiologist and hook-up who she made go viral by starting a screaming match with him on his local cable show. You see, he doesn't believe in love. Well, Anthony Bridgerton might have something to tell him about that. We love how this book gives a contemporary spin to the Shakespearean tale of a fierce woman being pushed toward marriage with a man who turns out to be her perfect match.