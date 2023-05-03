Succession will end with a feature-length series finale

How many F-bombs can the Succession cast drop in a movie-length episode? We're going to find out. EW has learned that the series finale of HBO show will be a jumbo-sized episode that clocks in around 90 minutes.

"I got together with a few of my fellow writers before we started the writing of Season 4, in about November, December, 2021, and I sort of said, 'Look, I think this maybe should be it. But what do you think?'" Armstrong said. "And we played out various scenarios: We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference."

"Strong" would certainly be an accurate description of the season so far, with the death of Brian Cox's media company magnate Logan Roy in the third episode becoming a huge story in the real-life news.

Jeremy Strong, who plays wannabe corporate kingpin Kendall Roy on the show, recently told EW that shooting the series finale was like skiing down a double black diamond slope.

"Certainly, there's an awareness on the periphery that this is it, but in a way there's no room for that," Strong says. "You can't both be saying goodbye to a television show and be doing what you need to do at the same time — or I can't. I will say that the final episode, the culmination of everything, where Jesse really brings everything to its crisis, was like a double black diamond to go down. That's what you want as an actor, and so that was incredibly fulfilling."

Succession will air its super-sized season finale on May 28.

