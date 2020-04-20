Empire series finale exclusive: Watch Cookie and Lucious try not to lose another Lyon son

Empire type TV Show network Fox

Lucious (Terrence Howard) and Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) already lost Jamal (Jussie Smollett), and they're not ready to say goodbye to another Lyon son.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's Empire series finale, which wasn't intended to be the final episode, Andre (Trai Byers) is on the mend from his Kingsley-led psychotic break, and with Teri (Meta Golding) refusing to speak to him, he's preparing to leave for an extended church mission in Uruguay.

"I love you both, and I always will," says Andre, ignoring his parents' wishes that he stay put.

Speaking to EW in December, showrunner Brett Mahoney revealed that the last batch of episodes would focus on what Empire has been about from the start.

"It’s all about family," he explained. "It’s such an explosive family with so much drama but also so much love for one another, so the question is, will the love they have for one another be able to withstand all of the drama that they bring to it? And will they come out of these last 10 episodes standing, or will they come out of it torn apart? It’s really getting to the core issues of family and the Lyon family, right where we started."

The Empire series finale airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

