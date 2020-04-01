Empire final season to end early, won't film intended series finale

Image zoom Parrish Lewis/FOX

Empire type TV Show network Fox

It appears like Empire's reign will end early.

The hit Fox music drama was supposed to have five more episodes to go in its final season, but like nearly every TV series and film, production was shut down due to the coronavirus breakout. While the fate of season and series finale for other shows is still up in the air, it now appears that Empire's is sealed. A promo teasing next Tuesday's milestone 100th episode is advertising this as the beginning of "the shocking final three episodes of Empire."

That would mean that Empire's end is being cut short, and that they will not get to film their planned series finale. Deadline reports that footage from what would have been the 19th episode, which production was halted on during this pandemic, will be weaved into episode 18 to make it better serve as the final installment.

Fox declined comment.

It remains to be determined if fans will get the resolution to some of the season's mysteries, including the flash-forwards of Lucious (Terrence Howard) being shot and Cookie's (Taraji P. Henson) car being blown up.

"It’s all about family," showrunner Brett Mahoney previously told EW of the last batch of episodes. "It’s such an explosive family with so much drama but also so much love for one another, so the question is, will the love they have for one another be able to withstand all of the drama that they bring to it? And will they come out of these last 10 episodes standing, or will they come out of it torn apart? It’s really getting to the core issues of family and the Lyon family, right where we started."

Empire airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

