Operation Repo star Sonia Pizarro dies at 60

"She will always have a place in my heart," her ex-husband Froylan Tercero, who also starred on the reality series, says in a remembrance.

Sonia Pizarro, best known as a cast member on the truTV reality series Operation Repo, died Wednesday at the age of 60.

Her ex-husband Froylan Tercero, who also starred on the series, confirmed the passing on social media and remembered her as a "bad ass chick that kicked some serious ass."

"She will always have a place in my heart and on my body since I still have her name tattooed on my stomach," Tercero wrote. "Sonia we love you and I will honor you with all the good mementoes you [gave] me."

EW has reached out to truTV and a rep for Tercero for comment.

A cause of death has not been shared, but Pizarro suffered medical complications in the past. She was hospitalized in May 2018 for a stroke and had lost the ability to speak and other basic motor functions and had to seek physical therapy, her family previously shared.

Sonia Pizarro Sonia Pizarro | Credit: Rodrigo Vaz/FilmMagic

"Every day she gets a little bit better but the fight is far from over," the family said in an update in June of that year. "Her physical therapy will take a lot of time to return strength to her legs and entire right side. Her speech ability is returning little by little and she just wants everyone to know how appreciative of your support she is."

Pizarro is best known for her appearance on truTV's Operation Repo, which depicted the world of car repossessions with a team of professionals from California's San Fernando Valley. She also starred in the 2009 comedy film Repo Chick and the Operation Repo TV movies Operation Sonia: Love Thy Bleeping Neighbor and Operation Repo: Lou's Revenge, both released in 2016. Pizarro also had a cameo in the 2018 horror thriller Followed.

TMZ first reported the news of Pizarro's passing.