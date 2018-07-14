Metcalf received the sole acting nomination for the ABC comedy in the wake of its cancellation following Roseanne Barr’s erratic, racist tweets. She has been nominated a total of 11 times and has won three times. The last time she won was in 1994 for portraying the same character on Roseanne, which marked a three-peat of wins for her on the series. This would mark the longest gap between wins for an individual portraying the same character if she were to win. Metcalf has had a banner year, earning an Oscar nomination for her work on Lady Bird and her second consecutive Tony award for her performance in Three Tall Women.