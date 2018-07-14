Emmys 2018: Facts and surprises about this year's nominees

placeholder
Maureen Lee Lenker
July 14, 2018 at 02:47 PM EDT
<p>The 2018 Emmy nominations were announced on July 12 with a whole host of surprises, snubs, and frontrunners coming in hot. Join us as we take a look at some of the members from this year&#8217;s class of Emmy acting nominees and share some fun awards facts about each of them and their potentially history-making bids for gold.</p>
pinterest
What you need to know about this year's Emmy nominees

The 2018 Emmy nominations were announced on July 12 with a whole host of surprises, snubs, and frontrunners coming in hot. Join us as we take a look at some of the members from this year’s class of Emmy acting nominees and share some fun awards facts about each of them and their potentially history-making bids for gold.

Peter Kramer/NBC; Eric McCandless/ABC; Patrick Harbron/FX
<p>Ross received a second nomination for her portrayal of Johnson matriarch Rainbow, and a win could be history making for the actress. If she wins, she would be the first black woman to win in her category since <em>The Jeffersons</em>&nbsp;star Isabel Sanford did in 1981.</p>
pinterest
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish, Best Actress in a Comedy Series 

Ross received a second nomination for her portrayal of Johnson matriarch Rainbow, and a win could be history making for the actress. If she wins, she would be the first black woman to win in her category since The Jeffersons star Isabel Sanford did in 1981.

Kelsey McNeal/Getty Images
<p>Brosnahan also earned her second Emmy nomination (she previously received a Best Guest Actress nomination for her work as a call girl on <em>House of Cards</em>) this year. Her portrayal of housewife-turned-stand-up comedian Midge Maisel has earned rave reviews since the series first debuted last fall and scored Brosnahan a Golden Globe. Because of this, she is likely the frontrunner in this category, particularly given the absence of Emmy darling Julia Louis-Dreyfus.</p>
pinterest
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Brosnahan also earned her second Emmy nomination (she previously received a Best Guest Actress nomination for her work as a call girl on House of Cards) this year. Her portrayal of housewife-turned-stand-up comedian Midge Maisel has earned rave reviews since the series first debuted last fall and scored Brosnahan a Golden Globe. Because of this, she is likely the frontrunner in this category, particularly given the absence of Emmy darling Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

AMAZON PRIME
<p>Janney could continue a stellar awards year with an Emmy win after picking up her first Oscar for <em>I, Tonya </em>back in March. If she wins, she&#8217;ll tie with Cloris Leachman for being the most awarded performer in Emmy history with eight statues to her name. Janney would also score an unprecedented Emmy Grand Slam, having already won in the leading and supporting categories for drama and the supporting category for comedy.</p>
pinterest
Allison Janney, Mom, Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Janney could continue a stellar awards year with an Emmy win after picking up her first Oscar for I, Tonya back in March. If she wins, she’ll tie with Cloris Leachman for being the most awarded performer in Emmy history with eight statues to her name. Janney would also score an unprecedented Emmy Grand Slam, having already won in the leading and supporting categories for drama and the supporting category for comedy.

Darren Michaels/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
<p>Issa Rae&#8217;s received her first-ever Emmy nomination for her work starring in the HBO series she also created based on her YouTube series <em>Awkward Black Girl</em>. Like fellow nominee Tracee Ellis Ross, Rae would be the first black woman to win in her category since&nbsp;Isabel Sanford (<em>The Jeffersons</em>) in 1981. It&#8217;s a fact she&rsquo;d undoubtedly appreciate after her Emmys 2017 red carpet statement that she was &#8220;rooting for everybody black.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
Issa Rae, Insecure, Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae’s received her first-ever Emmy nomination for her work starring in the HBO series she also created based on her YouTube series Awkward Black Girl. Like fellow nominee Tracee Ellis Ross, Rae would be the first black woman to win in her category since Isabel Sanford (The Jeffersons) in 1981. It’s a fact she’d undoubtedly appreciate after her Emmys 2017 red carpet statement that she was “rooting for everybody black.”

Merie W. Wallace/HBO
<p>Tomlin scored a nice, round 25th nomination this year for her work on <em>Grace and Frankie. </em>Early in her career, she scooped up noms for her work as a writer and performer on variety shows and specials. Last year, the Emmys <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2017/09/17/dolly-parton-jane-fonda-lily-tomlin-emmys-trump/">brought a much longed-for <em>9 to 5 </em>reunion</a> between Tomlin and co-stars Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton in which they used the feminist message of the movie to rail against Donald Trump.</p>
pinterest
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie, Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Tomlin scored a nice, round 25th nomination this year for her work on Grace and Frankie. Early in her career, she scooped up noms for her work as a writer and performer on variety shows and specials. Last year, the Emmys brought a much longed-for 9 to 5 reunion between Tomlin and co-stars Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton in which they used the feminist message of the movie to rail against Donald Trump.

Melissa Moseley/Netflix
<p>Adlon nabbed her second nomination in this category for her semi-autobiographical comedy about a single mother working as an actor in Hollywood. However, Adlon has been nominated seven times overall for her work as a writer, producer, and more. Her first and only Emmy win came in 2002 for her voiceover work on <em>King of the Hill.</em></p>
pinterest
Pamela Adlon, Better Things, Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Adlon nabbed her second nomination in this category for her semi-autobiographical comedy about a single mother working as an actor in Hollywood. However, Adlon has been nominated seven times overall for her work as a writer, producer, and more. Her first and only Emmy win came in 2002 for her voiceover work on King of the Hill.

Jessica Brooks/FX
<p>Glover is an Emmys darling this year with four total nominations, including this one for Best Actor in a Comedy, two others for writing and directing <em>Atlanta, </em>and a guest-acting nod for his stint hosting <em>Saturday Night Live. </em>He technically has a fifth as the creator/producer behind <em>Atlanta</em>. Last year, he made history as the first black director to win an Emmy in the Best Comedy category, as well as taking home gold for his acting too.</p>
pinterest
Donald Glover, Atlanta, Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Glover is an Emmys darling this year with four total nominations, including this one for Best Actor in a Comedy, two others for writing and directing Atlanta, and a guest-acting nod for his stint hosting Saturday Night Live. He technically has a fifth as the creator/producer behind Atlanta. Last year, he made history as the first black director to win an Emmy in the Best Comedy category, as well as taking home gold for his acting too.

Curtis Baker/FX
<p>Hader and fellow nominee Donald Glover are competing against each other in five different categories including this one, writing and directing a comedy series, producers of a nominated Best Comedy, and guest actor for their stints hosting <em>SNL. </em>Including this year, Hader has a total of 14 total nominations, but he&rsquo;s only won once, in 2009, for producing animated series <em>South Park. </em></p>
pinterest
Bill Hader, Barry, Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Hader and fellow nominee Donald Glover are competing against each other in five different categories including this one, writing and directing a comedy series, producers of a nominated Best Comedy, and guest actor for their stints hosting SNL. Including this year, Hader has a total of 14 total nominations, but he’s only won once, in 2009, for producing animated series South Park.

John P. Johnson/HBO
<p>Danson, who previously won in 1993 for his work as Sam Malone on <em>Cheers, </em>scored his first nomination in the Best Leading Actor in a Comedy Series category in 25 years. Danson&#8217;s 16th nomination overall helped put critical darling <em>The Good Place </em>on the Emmys map with one of its only two nominations this year. At 70, Danson is still not the oldest nominee in his category &mdash; he <a href="https://twitter.com/TedDanson/status/1017471753956651008">joked on Twitter</a> that Larry David has him beat.</p>
pinterest
Ted Danson, The Good Place, Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Danson, who previously won in 1993 for his work as Sam Malone on Cheers, scored his first nomination in the Best Leading Actor in a Comedy Series category in 25 years. Danson’s 16th nomination overall helped put critical darling The Good Place on the Emmys map with one of its only two nominations this year. At 70, Danson is still not the oldest nominee in his category — he joked on Twitter that Larry David has him beat.

Justin Lubin/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
<p>Anderson racked up his fourth nomination in this category for his work on the ABC sitcom, which this year saw him tackling serious issues like divorce. Anderson has been nominated six times total, all for his work as an actor and producer of&nbsp;<em>black-ish, </em>but he has never won.</p>
pinterest
Anthony Anderson, black-ish, Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anderson racked up his fourth nomination in this category for his work on the ABC sitcom, which this year saw him tackling serious issues like divorce. Anderson has been nominated six times total, all for his work as an actor and producer of black-ish, but he has never won.

Eric McCandless/ABC
<p>Macy nabbed his 14th nomination and his fifth consecutive nod for his work on <em>Shameless. </em>He&rsquo;s never won Emmy gold in this category, but his SAG win earlier this year for his work on the Showtime series could perhaps bode well for his chances.</p>
pinterest
William H. Macy, Shameless, Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Macy nabbed his 14th nomination and his fifth consecutive nod for his work on Shameless. He’s never won Emmy gold in this category, but his SAG win earlier this year for his work on the Showtime series could perhaps bode well for his chances.

Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME
<p>David landed his 26th nomination for his long-awaited return to <em>Curb Your Enthusiasm, </em>which he was last nominated for in this category in 2012. He&#8217;s won twice, both times in 1993 for his work producing and writing iconic sitcom <em>Seinfeld. </em>At 71, he just edges out Ted Danson as the oldest nominee in this category.</p>
pinterest
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Best Actor in a Comedy Series

David landed his 26th nomination for his long-awaited return to Curb Your Enthusiasm, which he was last nominated for in this category in 2012. He’s won twice, both times in 1993 for his work producing and writing iconic sitcom Seinfeld. At 71, he just edges out Ted Danson as the oldest nominee in this category.

John P. Johnson/HBO
<p>The seventh time was the charm for Moss last year, winning her first acting award after seven nominations, the majority of which were for her work on <em>Mad Men. </em>She took home double gold last year for her work starring on and producing <em>The Handmaid&rsquo;s Tale, </em>a feat she could replicate this year.</p>
pinterest
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale, Best Actress in a Drama Series

The seventh time was the charm for Moss last year, winning her first acting award after seven nominations, the majority of which were for her work on Mad Men. She took home double gold last year for her work starring on and producing The Handmaid’s Tale, a feat she could replicate this year.

George Kraychyk/Hulu
<p>Russell scored her third consecutive nomination in this category for her work as Russian spy Elizabeth Jennings on <em>The Americans. </em>The series wrapped up its sixth and final season earlier this spring, so it would be Russell&rsquo;s last chance to take home gold for a performance that has consistently earned her praise.</p>
pinterest
Keri Russell, The Americans, Best Actress in a Drama Series

Russell scored her third consecutive nomination in this category for her work as Russian spy Elizabeth Jennings on The Americans. The series wrapped up its sixth and final season earlier this spring, so it would be Russell’s last chance to take home gold for a performance that has consistently earned her praise.

Eric Liebowitz/FX
<p>This marks Wood&rsquo;s third Emmy nomination overall, having previously been nominated for her work on <em>Westworld </em>and her supporting work on the HBO mini-series adaptation of <em>Mildred Pierce. </em>Wood is a rare actress to have all her nominations tied to one network, HBO, across multiple projects.</p>
pinterest
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld, Best Actress in a Drama Series

This marks Wood’s third Emmy nomination overall, having previously been nominated for her work on Westworld and her supporting work on the HBO mini-series adaptation of Mildred Pierce. Wood is a rare actress to have all her nominations tied to one network, HBO, across multiple projects.

John P. Johnson/HBO
<p>Oh <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/07/12/sandra-oh-emmys-history-killing-eve/">made history</a> with this nomination, becoming the first Asian woman to ever receive a nomination in the Best Actress in a Drama category. She was previously nominated five times for her work as Dr. Cristina Yang on <em>Grey&rsquo;s Anatomy,&nbsp;</em>but has never won.</p>
pinterest
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve, Best Actress in a Drama Series

Oh made history with this nomination, becoming the first Asian woman to ever receive a nomination in the Best Actress in a Drama category. She was previously nominated five times for her work as Dr. Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy, but has never won.

Sophie Mutevelian/BBC America
<p>Foy scores one last awards nomination for her work on <em>The Crown </em>before handing the role of Elizabeth II over to Olivia Colman. It&rsquo;s her second-ever nomination for an Emmy, and her last chance for gold for this regal role. She previously won a Golden Globe and two SAG awards in this category for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II.</p>
pinterest
Claire Foy, The Crown, Best Actress in a Drama Series

Foy scores one last awards nomination for her work on The Crown before handing the role of Elizabeth II over to Olivia Colman. It’s her second-ever nomination for an Emmy, and her last chance for gold for this regal role. She previously won a Golden Globe and two SAG awards in this category for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II.

Alex Bailey/Netflix
<p>Maslany nabbed her third nomination for her head-spinning, multi-role work on <em>Orphan Black, </em>which concluded with its fifth season last year. She previously won for the same part in 2016. Maslany is currently appearing Off-Broadway in Tracy Letts&rsquo; newest play, <em>Mary Page Marlowe.</em></p>
pinterest
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black, Best Actress in a Drama Series

Maslany nabbed her third nomination for her head-spinning, multi-role work on Orphan Black, which concluded with its fifth season last year. She previously won for the same part in 2016. Maslany is currently appearing Off-Broadway in Tracy Letts’ newest play, Mary Page Marlowe.

Ken Woroner/BBC AMERICA
<p>Brown landed two nominations this year for his work on <em>This Is Us </em>and his guest appearance on comedy <em>Brooklyn Nine-Nine. </em>He&#8217;s won two years running for <em>This Is Us </em>and <em>The People v. O.J. Simpson, </em>so he could go for an Emmy triple crown this year. Last year, Brown became the first black actor to win in this category in 19 years.</p>
pinterest
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us, Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brown landed two nominations this year for his work on This Is Us and his guest appearance on comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He’s won two years running for This Is Us and The People v. O.J. Simpson, so he could go for an Emmy triple crown this year. Last year, Brown became the first black actor to win in this category in 19 years.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC
<p>Bateman scored two nominations this year for his work directing and acting on <em>Ozark, </em>bringing his overall nominations up to four. He was previously nominated twice for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of Jason Bluth on <em>Arrested Development, </em>but he has never won.</p>
pinterest
Jason Bateman, Ozark, Best Actor in a Drama Series

Bateman scored two nominations this year for his work directing and acting on Ozark, bringing his overall nominations up to four. He was previously nominated twice for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of Jason Bluth on Arrested Development, but he has never won.

Jackson Davis/Netflix
<p>For his work as the mysterious Man in Black, Harris scored his third Emmy nomination. He was previously nominated for portraying John McCain in the television movie <em>Game Change</em>, but has never taken home an Emmy. Clearly, Harris is a phenomenal actor. He&#8217;s also been nominated for four Oscars, but has never won.</p>
pinterest
Ed Harris, Westworld, Best Actor in a Drama Series

For his work as the mysterious Man in Black, Harris scored his third Emmy nomination. He was previously nominated for portraying John McCain in the television movie Game Change, but has never taken home an Emmy. Clearly, Harris is a phenomenal actor. He’s also been nominated for four Oscars, but has never won.

John P. Johnson/HBO
<p>Ventimiglia earned his second consecutive Emmy nomination for <em>This Is Us </em>as Pearson patriarch Jack Pearson. While many characters have scored Emmy nominations for dramatic death scenes, Ventimiglia&rsquo;s on-screen death was a story nearly two years in the making &mdash; a mystery that had kept <em>This Is Us </em>fans on edge for one and a half seasons.</p>
pinterest
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us, Best Actor in a Drama Series

Ventimiglia earned his second consecutive Emmy nomination for This Is Us as Pearson patriarch Jack Pearson. While many characters have scored Emmy nominations for dramatic death scenes, Ventimiglia’s on-screen death was a story nearly two years in the making — a mystery that had kept This Is Us fans on edge for one and a half seasons.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC
<p>This marks Rhys&rsquo; third consecutive nomination for his work as Philip Jennings on <em>The Americans, </em>and his last chance for Emmy gold for the role as the series concluded its sixth and final season earlier this year. Rhys met his current life partner, Keri Russell, while filming the show.</p>
pinterest
Matthew Rhys, The Americans, Best Actor in a Drama Series

This marks Rhys’ third consecutive nomination for his work as Philip Jennings on The Americans, and his last chance for Emmy gold for the role as the series concluded its sixth and final season earlier this year. Rhys met his current life partner, Keri Russell, while filming the show.

Patrick Harbron/FX
<p>Wright joins the rarefied crowd of actors nominated in both the leading and supporting categories for the same role, having previously earned a nod for his work on <em>Westworld </em>in the Best Supporting Actor category last year. He won in 2004 for his work on the HBO adaptation of <em>Angels in America, </em>a role he also won a Tony for portraying in the original Broadway production.</p>
pinterest
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld, Best Actor in a Drama Series

Wright joins the rarefied crowd of actors nominated in both the leading and supporting categories for the same role, having previously earned a nod for his work on Westworld in the Best Supporting Actor category last year. He won in 2004 for his work on the HBO adaptation of Angels in America, a role he also won a Tony for portraying in the original Broadway production.

HBO
<p>Banderas landed his second Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Pablo Picasso. He has only been nominated once before, in the same category, and also for portraying a real historical figure: Pancho Villa.</p>
pinterest
Antonio Banderas, Genius, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Banderas landed his second Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Pablo Picasso. He has only been nominated once before, in the same category, and also for portraying a real historical figure: Pancho Villa.

Dusan Martincek/National Geographic
<p>Criss earned his first-ever acting nomination for his work as the chilling serial killer Andrew Cunanan on the FX crime drama. However, he has actually been nominated for an Emmy before &mdash; for helping to pen an original song on the final season of <em>Glee </em>in 2015. Criss is only the second actor of Asian descent to earn a nomination in this category. The first was Riz Ahmed who made history when he won for <em>The Night Of </em>last year.</p>
pinterest
Darren Criss, Assassination of Gianni Versace, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Criss earned his first-ever acting nomination for his work as the chilling serial killer Andrew Cunanan on the FX crime drama. However, he has actually been nominated for an Emmy before — for helping to pen an original song on the final season of Glee in 2015. Criss is only the second actor of Asian descent to earn a nomination in this category. The first was Riz Ahmed who made history when he won for The Night Of last year.

Ray Mickshaw/FX
<p>Cumberbatch scored his sixth Emmy nomination for his portrayal of the titular character in <em>Patrick Melrose. </em>All of his nominations have come in this category, and this is only the second time Cumberbatch has received a nomination for a role that is not Sherlock Holmes. He was also previously nominated for his work in <em>Parade&rsquo;s End. </em></p>
pinterest
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Cumberbatch scored his sixth Emmy nomination for his portrayal of the titular character in Patrick Melrose. All of his nominations have come in this category, and this is only the second time Cumberbatch has received a nomination for a role that is not Sherlock Holmes. He was also previously nominated for his work in Parade’s End.

Ollie Upton/SHOWTIME
<p>Daniels joins a handful of other actors this year to take home multiple nominations. He&#8217;s nominated for his work as John O&rsquo;Neill in Hulu&rsquo;s <em>The Looming Tower </em>about the machinations of the CIA and FBI in the days leading up to 9/11. Daniels also scored a nod for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his work as villainous outlaw Frank Griffin on Netflix&rsquo;s <em>Godless. </em>He took home an Emmy for his performance as Will McAvoy on <em>The Newsroom</em>&#8216;s first season.</p>
pinterest
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Daniels joins a handful of other actors this year to take home multiple nominations. He’s nominated for his work as John O’Neill in Hulu’s The Looming Tower about the machinations of the CIA and FBI in the days leading up to 9/11. Daniels also scored a nod for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his work as villainous outlaw Frank Griffin on Netflix’s Godless. He took home an Emmy for his performance as Will McAvoy on The Newsroom‘s first season.

James Minchin/Netflix
<p>Legend scored his first-ever Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Jesus Christ in the NBC live musical event. It&rsquo;s a nomination that puts him in <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/07/12/john-legend-emmy-nomination-egot-jesus-christ-superstar/">EGOT contention</a>, having previously already taken home Grammys, an Oscar, and a Tony. Alongside other members of his cast, Legend also became one of the first actors to earn a nomination for an NBC live musical, which started popping up on television a little over five years ago.</p>
pinterest
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live!, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Legend scored his first-ever Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Jesus Christ in the NBC live musical event. It’s a nomination that puts him in EGOT contention, having previously already taken home Grammys, an Oscar, and a Tony. Alongside other members of his cast, Legend also became one of the first actors to earn a nomination for an NBC live musical, which started popping up on television a little over five years ago.

Peter Kramer/NBC
<p>Plemons received his second Emmy nomination for his work on the &#8220;USS Callister&#8221; episode of <em>Black Mirror. </em>He was previously nominated for playing Ed Blumquist on <em>Fargo, </em>where he met fianc&eacute;e Kirsten Dunst. Often noted for his resemblance to fellow actor Matt Damon, one of his earliest acting roles was playing a younger version of the actor in <em>All the Pretty Horses. </em></p>
pinterest
Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Plemons received his second Emmy nomination for his work on the “USS Callister” episode of Black Mirror. He was previously nominated for playing Ed Blumquist on Fargo, where he met fiancée Kirsten Dunst. Often noted for his resemblance to fellow actor Matt Damon, one of his earliest acting roles was playing a younger version of the actor in All the Pretty Horses.

Netflix
<p>Dern nabbed her seventh nomination for <em>The Tale </em>after winning Best Supporting Actress in this category last year for <em>Big Little Lies </em>(her first Emmy win). Dern portrays Jennifer Fox, the writer and director of <em>The Tale &mdash;</em>&nbsp;a woman grappling with her teenage sexual abuse. Fox <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/05/25/jennifer-fox-had-to-use-her-real-name-in-the-tale-so-people-would-believe-the-story/">described Dern as &#8220;a partner&#8221; to EW</a>, adding that she specifically wrote many pieces of the script with the actress in mind.</p>
pinterest
Laura Dern, The Tale, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Dern nabbed her seventh nomination for The Tale after winning Best Supporting Actress in this category last year for Big Little Lies (her first Emmy win). Dern portrays Jennifer Fox, the writer and director of The Tale — a woman grappling with her teenage sexual abuse. Fox described Dern as “a partner” to EW, adding that she specifically wrote many pieces of the script with the actress in mind.

Kyle Kaplan/HBO
<p>Dockery in a period piece is a surefire recipe for an Emmy nomination for the actress. She was previously nominated three times for her work as aristocratic Lady Mary on <em>Downton Abbey, </em>and this time she&rsquo;s receiving recognition for portraying a woman with a different type of grit (and a shotgun) &mdash;&nbsp;<em>Godless&#8217;&nbsp;</em>Alice Fletcher.</p>
pinterest
Michelle Dockery, Godless, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Dockery in a period piece is a surefire recipe for an Emmy nomination for the actress. She was previously nominated three times for her work as aristocratic Lady Mary on Downton Abbey, and this time she’s receiving recognition for portraying a woman with a different type of grit (and a shotgun) — Godless’ Alice Fletcher.

Ursula Coyote/Netflix
<p>Falco is the sole member of the <em>Menendez Murders </em>cast to score a nomination, a short-lived true crime experiment from the <em>Law and Order </em>team that sought to capitalize on the popularity of series like <em>American Crime Story. </em>Her performance as lawyer Leslie Abramson resulted in her 14th nomination. Falco has won four times previously for her work on <em>The Sopranos </em>and <em>Nurse Jackie. </em></p>
pinterest
Edie Falco, The Menendez Murders, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Falco is the sole member of the Menendez Murders cast to score a nomination, a short-lived true crime experiment from the Law and Order team that sought to capitalize on the popularity of series like American Crime Story. Her performance as lawyer Leslie Abramson resulted in her 14th nomination. Falco has won four times previously for her work on The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie.

Justin Lubin/NBC
<p>King nabbed her fourth nomination for her work on this Netflix series and her first-ever in a leading actress category. She&#8217;s previously been nominated (and won once) for Best Supporting Actress in this same category for her work on <em>American Crime. </em></p>
pinterest
Regina King, Seven Seconds, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

King nabbed her fourth nomination for her work on this Netflix series and her first-ever in a leading actress category. She’s previously been nominated (and won once) for Best Supporting Actress in this same category for her work on American Crime.

David Giesbrecht/Netflix
<p>After over two decades as a performer, Biel scored her first-ever Emmy nomination for her work as Cora Tannetti on USA&rsquo;s <em>The Sinner. </em>Biel&rsquo;s husband Justin Timberlake championed his wife&rsquo;s nomination <a href="https://twitter.com/jtimberlake/status/1017443048676999168">on Twitter</a>, while <a href="https://people.com/tv/emmy-nominations-2018-jessica-biel-reaction/">she joked to PEOPLE</a> that she&rsquo;d be celebrating with a sippy cup date with her son.</p>
pinterest
Jessica Biel, The Sinner, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

After over two decades as a performer, Biel scored her first-ever Emmy nomination for her work as Cora Tannetti on USA’s The Sinner. Biel’s husband Justin Timberlake championed his wife’s nomination on Twitter, while she joked to PEOPLE that she’d be celebrating with a sippy cup date with her son.

Brownie Harris/USA
<p>Paulson nabbed her seventh nomination for her work on the <em>American Horror Story </em>anthology drama. She previously won for her portrayal of Marcia Clark on another Ryan Murphy series, <em>The People v. O.J. Simpson. </em>Paulson has appeared in every season of <em>American Horror Story </em>and has received Emmy nominations for her work in five of the seven seasons.</p>
pinterest
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Paulson nabbed her seventh nomination for her work on the American Horror Story anthology drama. She previously won for her portrayal of Marcia Clark on another Ryan Murphy series, The People v. O.J. Simpson. Paulson has appeared in every season of American Horror Story and has received Emmy nominations for her work in five of the seven seasons.

Frank Ockenfels/FX
<p>After seven seasons as Jamie Lannister on <em>Game of Thrones, </em>Coster-Waldau landed his first nomination for the role (and his first Emmy nom ever). He first rose to prominence on American television as the leading character on Fox&rsquo;s short-lived time travel procedural <em>New Amsterdam. </em></p>
pinterest
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

After seven seasons as Jamie Lannister on Game of Thrones, Coster-Waldau landed his first nomination for the role (and his first Emmy nom ever). He first rose to prominence on American television as the leading character on Fox’s short-lived time travel procedural New Amsterdam.

Helen Sloan/HBO
<p>Dinklage received his seventh Emmy nomination for his work as Tyrion Lannister on <em>Game of Thrones. </em>He&rsquo;s won twice, but he&rsquo;s among the likes of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Don Knotts, and Candice Bergen in the record books for being nominated a mind-boggling number of times for the same character. He&rsquo;s also now the most-nominated actor ever in the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama category.</p>
pinterest
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Dinklage received his seventh Emmy nomination for his work as Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones. He’s won twice, but he’s among the likes of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Don Knotts, and Candice Bergen in the record books for being nominated a mind-boggling number of times for the same character. He’s also now the most-nominated actor ever in the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama category.

Macall B. Polay/HBO
<p>The British actor earned his first-ever Emmy nomination this year for his portrayal of Commander Waterford on <em>The Handmaid Tale&rsquo;s </em>second season. This marks his first major awards love since scoring SAG and BAFTA nominations for his portrayal of Will Shakespeare in 1998&rsquo;s <em>Shakespeare in Love.</em></p>
pinterest
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

The British actor earned his first-ever Emmy nomination this year for his portrayal of Commander Waterford on The Handmaid Tale’s second season. This marks his first major awards love since scoring SAG and BAFTA nominations for his portrayal of Will Shakespeare in 1998’s Shakespeare in Love.

George Kraychyk/Hulu
<p>Harbour earned his second consecutive nomination for his work as Jim Hopper on Netflix&rsquo;s <em>Stranger Things. </em>Lately, the actor has been busy making fans&#8217; dreams come true, taking high school grad photos and more when they reach his pre-established number of retweets on Twitter.</p>
pinterest
David Harbour, Stranger Things, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Harbour earned his second consecutive nomination for his work as Jim Hopper on Netflix’s Stranger Things. Lately, the actor has been busy making fans’ dreams come true, taking high school grad photos and more when they reach his pre-established number of retweets on Twitter.

Netflix
<p>Patinkin landed his seventh Emmy nomination and his fourth for his portrayal of Saul Berenson on <em>Homeland. </em>He won in the Best Lead Actor in a Drama category in 1995 for his role as Dr. Jeffrey Geiger on <em>Chicago Hope. </em>One of numerous Broadway stars to merit a nomination this year, Patinkin took home a Tony in 1980 for his performance as Che Guevera in the original cast of <em>Evita. </em></p>
pinterest
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Patinkin landed his seventh Emmy nomination and his fourth for his portrayal of Saul Berenson on Homeland. He won in the Best Lead Actor in a Drama category in 1995 for his role as Dr. Jeffrey Geiger on Chicago Hope. One of numerous Broadway stars to merit a nomination this year, Patinkin took home a Tony in 1980 for his performance as Che Guevera in the original cast of Evita.

Kata Vermes/SHOWTIME
<p>Smith scored his first ever Emmy nomination for his role as Prince Philip on <em>The Crown. </em>Earlier this year, Smith found himself at <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/04/23/matt-smith-the-crown-pay-controversy/">the center of a controversy</a> when it was revealed his salary was higher than his costar Claire Foy&rsquo;s. Smith may be linked with Foy onscreen, but he&rsquo;s tied to another popular British actress off of it: Lily James, the star of <em>Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again.</em></p>
pinterest
Matt Smith, The Crown, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Smith scored his first ever Emmy nomination for his role as Prince Philip on The Crown. Earlier this year, Smith found himself at the center of a controversy when it was revealed his salary was higher than his costar Claire Foy’s. Smith may be linked with Foy onscreen, but he’s tied to another popular British actress off of it: Lily James, the star of Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again.

Alex Bailey/Netflix
<p>Bledel is returning to the Emmy race after winning the Best Guest Actress in a Drama award last year for the same role of Ofglen in <em>The Handmaid&rsquo;s Tale. </em>Though Bledel was never nominated for her work on <em>Gilmore Girls, </em>the Emmys offers a semi-reunion for her and fans as costar Milo Ventimiglia and series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino are also nominated.</p>
pinterest
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Bledel is returning to the Emmy race after winning the Best Guest Actress in a Drama award last year for the same role of Ofglen in The Handmaid’s Tale. Though Bledel was never nominated for her work on Gilmore Girls, the Emmys offers a semi-reunion for her and fans as costar Milo Ventimiglia and series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino are also nominated.

George Kraychyk/Hulu
<p>Headey scored her fourth nomination for her performance as Cersei Lannister on <em>Game of Thrones. </em>This year marks the first time she gets to share the awards love with her incestuous love interest, Nikolai Coster-Waldau. As a member of the <em>Game of Thrones </em>team, Headey contributed to the show&rsquo;s <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/07/12/emmys-2018-nominations-by-the-numbers/">leading total of 22 nominations</a>.</p>
pinterest
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Headey scored her fourth nomination for her performance as Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones. This year marks the first time she gets to share the awards love with her incestuous love interest, Nikolai Coster-Waldau. As a member of the Game of Thrones team, Headey contributed to the show’s leading total of 22 nominations.

Helen Sloan/HBO
<p>Dowd landed her third ever nomination for her work as Aunt Lydia on <em>The Handmaid&rsquo;s Tale. </em>Last year, she earned double nominations for a guest arc on <em>The Leftovers </em>and her work on <em>The Handmaid&rsquo;s Tale, </em>for which she took home Emmy gold. Dowd was one of the most surprising wins last year, and her delightfully earnest speech charmed viewers around the world.</p>
pinterest
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Dowd landed her third ever nomination for her work as Aunt Lydia on The Handmaid’s Tale. Last year, she earned double nominations for a guest arc on The Leftovers and her work on The Handmaid’s Tale, for which she took home Emmy gold. Dowd was one of the most surprising wins last year, and her delightfully earnest speech charmed viewers around the world.

George Kraychyk/Hulu
<p>Brown earned her second consecutive nomination for her portrayal of Eleven on Netflix series <em>Stranger Things. </em>The nomination is a bright spot for the young star in a summer that has seen her face <a href="https://ew.com/news/2018/06/16/stranger-things-millie-bobby-brown-splits-kneecap/">a broken kneecap</a> and <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/06/14/millie-bobby-brown-quits-twitter/">homophobic bullying</a> on Twitter.</p>
pinterest
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Brown earned her second consecutive nomination for her portrayal of Eleven on Netflix series Stranger Things. The nomination is a bright spot for the young star in a summer that has seen her face a broken kneecap and homophobic bullying on Twitter.

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
<p>Alongside costar Matt Smith, Kirby is the other member of <em>The Crown </em>team to snag their first Emmy nomination for the series&rsquo; second season. Kirby will be <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/01/05/the-crown-helena-bonham-carter/">replaced by Helena Bonham Carter</a> in the role of Princess Margaret in the upcoming third season. The young star recently had to shoot down romance rumors with Tom Cruise when photos of them kissing were released, which turned out to be from a film they were shooting.</p>
pinterest
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alongside costar Matt Smith, Kirby is the other member of The Crown team to snag their first Emmy nomination for the series’ second season. Kirby will be replaced by Helena Bonham Carter in the role of Princess Margaret in the upcoming third season. The young star recently had to shoot down romance rumors with Tom Cruise when photos of them kissing were released, which turned out to be from a film they were shooting.

Alex Bailey/Netflix
<p>Newton earned her second consecutive nomination for her role as Maeve on <em>Westworld. </em>Newton has had a stellar summer, appearing in the latest <em>Star Wars </em>spin-off <em>Solo </em>and nearly breaking the internet with <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/05/15/solo-thandie-newton-star-wars-dress-cannes/">her spectacular Cannes gown</a> that featured all of the black characters from <em>Star Wars </em>in its design.</p>
pinterest
Thandie Newton, Westworld, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Newton earned her second consecutive nomination for her role as Maeve on Westworld. Newton has had a stellar summer, appearing in the latest Star Wars spin-off Solo and nearly breaking the internet with her spectacular Cannes gown that featured all of the black characters from Star Wars in its design.

John P. Johnson/HBO
<p>Strahovski is yet another member of the first time nominees in this year&rsquo;s Emmy class for her work as Serena Joy on <em>The Handmaid&rsquo;s Tale. </em>The Emmys are a time for surprises for the actress &ndash; last year, she shocked the world when she <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2017/09/17/handmaids-tale-yvonne-strahovski-married/">announced her marriage</a> to Tim Loden on the red carpet.</p>
pinterest
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Strahovski is yet another member of the first time nominees in this year’s Emmy class for her work as Serena Joy on The Handmaid’s Tale. The Emmys are a time for surprises for the actress – last year, she shocked the world when she announced her marriage to Tim Loden on the red carpet.

George Kraychyk/Hulu
<p>This mark&#8217;s Winkler&#8217;s sixth overall Emmy nomination, and his first in a comedy acting category since his 1978 nomination for portraying Fonzie on the beloved sitcom <em>Happy Days. </em>He has never won. Winkler received his first&nbsp;<em>Happy Days&nbsp;</em>nomination 42 years ago, making for the longest stretch between the first and latest nomination of any of the nominees this year.</p>
pinterest
Henry Winkler, Barry, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

This mark’s Winkler’s sixth overall Emmy nomination, and his first in a comedy acting category since his 1978 nomination for portraying Fonzie on the beloved sitcom Happy Days. He has never won. Winkler received his first Happy Days nomination 42 years ago, making for the longest stretch between the first and latest nomination of any of the nominees this year.

Michele K. Short/HBO
<p>Anderson landed his third consecutive nomination for his portrayal of Christine on FX comedy <em>Baskets. </em>He won his first time up in 2016. His character is the mother to twins Chip and Dale, both of whom are played by Zach Galifianakis. It should be noted that Anderson is the only performer this year to be nominated for playing a role of the opposite gender.</p>
pinterest
Louie Anderson, Baskets, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Anderson landed his third consecutive nomination for his portrayal of Christine on FX comedy Baskets. He won his first time up in 2016. His character is the mother to twins Chip and Dale, both of whom are played by Zach Galifianakis. It should be noted that Anderson is the only performer this year to be nominated for playing a role of the opposite gender.

Byron Cohen/FX
<p>This marks Henry&rsquo;s second Emmy nomination. Last year, he earned his first for his guest work on <em>This Is Us </em>playing a cousin of William (Ron Cephas Jones) &mdash; a particularly sweet moment for the actor who has been <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/06/08/sterling-k-brown-brian-tyree-henry-best-friends-quiz/">best friends with <em>This Is Us </em>star Sterling K. Brown</a> for over a decade. The two are starring together as brothers in this summer&rsquo;s <em>Hotel Artemis.</em></p>
pinterest
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

This marks Henry’s second Emmy nomination. Last year, he earned his first for his guest work on This Is Us playing a cousin of William (Ron Cephas Jones) — a particularly sweet moment for the actor who has been best friends with This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown for over a decade. The two are starring together as brothers in this summer’s Hotel Artemis.

Curtis Baker/FX
<p>Baldwin took home gold last year for his portrayal of Donald Trump on the classic sketch show and <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2017/09/17/alec-baldwin-comedy-supporting-actor-emmy-win/">promptly offered it</a> to the commander in chief, joking that Trump had finally won his long-desired Emmy. Baldwin has been nominated a whopping 19 times and won three times, including twice for his work on <em>30 Rock. </em></p>
pinterest
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Baldwin took home gold last year for his portrayal of Donald Trump on the classic sketch show and promptly offered it to the commander in chief, joking that Trump had finally won his long-desired Emmy. Baldwin has been nominated a whopping 19 times and won three times, including twice for his work on 30 Rock.

Will Heath/NBC
<p>Burgess scored his fourth consecutive nomination for this role in this category this year. He has never won. Even without Emmy gold, Burgess has a lot on his plate &mdash; he&nbsp;<a href="https://ew.com/theater/2017/11/21/tituss-burgess-preachers-wife-reading/">composed the music and lyrics</a> for a new stage adaptation of <em>The Preacher&rsquo;s Wife, </em>which held its first industry reading this past December.</p>
pinterest
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Burgess scored his fourth consecutive nomination for this role in this category this year. He has never won. Even without Emmy gold, Burgess has a lot on his plate — he composed the music and lyrics for a new stage adaptation of The Preacher’s Wife, which held its first industry reading this past December.

Eric Liebowitz/Netflix
<p>Shalhoub has been nominated a total of nine times and won three times for his portrayal of obsessive-compulsive detective Adrian Monk on USA&rsquo;s <em>Monk, </em>which he also produced. If he wins, this could mark a very good year for the actor who took home the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his work in <em>The Band&rsquo;s Visit </em>in June.</p>
pinterest
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Shalhoub has been nominated a total of nine times and won three times for his portrayal of obsessive-compulsive detective Adrian Monk on USA’s Monk, which he also produced. If he wins, this could mark a very good year for the actor who took home the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his work in The Band’s Visit in June.

Nicole Rivelli/Amazon
<p>Thompson earned his first ever acting nomination for his work on <em>SNL </em>after 15 years on the show. He previously earned a nom in 2017 for writing music and lyrics for the sketch show. Thompson is the longest-running cast member currently on the show.</p>
pinterest
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Thompson earned his first ever acting nomination for his work on SNL after 15 years on the show. He previously earned a nom in 2017 for writing music and lyrics for the sketch show. Thompson is the longest-running cast member currently on the show.

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
<p>Beetz earned her first Emmy nomination for her work on <em>Atlanta,&nbsp;</em>helping to bring <em>Atlanta </em>to the top of the comedy pack with a total of 16 nods.</p>
pinterest
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Beetz earned her first Emmy nomination for her work on Atlanta, helping to bring Atlanta to the top of the comedy pack with a total of 16 nods.

Curtis Baker/FX
<p>Bryant scored her first-ever acting nomination this year for her work on the sketch comedy alongside other first-ever acting nominee Kenan Thompson. Like Thompson, she was also previously nominated for writing music and lyrics for the sketch series in 2014. Bryant continued to develop a rich cadre of characters this year but received particular notice for her take on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.</p>
pinterest
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Bryant scored her first-ever acting nomination this year for her work on the sketch comedy alongside other first-ever acting nominee Kenan Thompson. Like Thompson, she was also previously nominated for writing music and lyrics for the sketch series in 2014. Bryant continued to develop a rich cadre of characters this year but received particular notice for her take on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Chris Siracusa/NBC
<p>Gilpin also joins the first-timers club with her nomination for <em>GLOW. </em>She&rsquo;s also the only member of the central <em>GLOW </em>cast to get a nod this year with the Academy snubbing both Alison Brie and Marc Maron.</p>
pinterest
Betty Gilpin, GLOW, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Gilpin also joins the first-timers club with her nomination for GLOW. She’s also the only member of the central GLOW cast to get a nod this year with the Academy snubbing both Alison Brie and Marc Maron.

Erica Parise/Netflix
<p>This marks Borstein&rsquo;s fourth Emmy nomination, but her first for an on-screen performance as all other noms have come for her work as a producer and voiceover artist on <em>Family Guy. </em>Indeed, she&#8217;s doubly nominated this year for her work on the Amazon series and her voice work as Lois Griffin (and more) on the Fox animated series.</p>
pinterest
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

This marks Borstein’s fourth Emmy nomination, but her first for an on-screen performance as all other noms have come for her work as a producer and voiceover artist on Family Guy. Indeed, she’s doubly nominated this year for her work on the Amazon series and her voice work as Lois Griffin (and more) on the Fox animated series.

Nicole Rivelli/Amazon
<p>Jones is one of three <em>SNL </em>actresses nominated in this category this year, and she was nominated last year in the same category. Jones has made a name for herself as an outspoken fan, reprising her gig as an Olympics correspondent and threatening to protest naked on the streets of NYC if <em>Timeless </em>wasn&rsquo;t renewed (it wasn&rsquo;t, but Jones has remained clothed thus far).</p>
pinterest
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Jones is one of three SNL actresses nominated in this category this year, and she was nominated last year in the same category. Jones has made a name for herself as an outspoken fan, reprising her gig as an Olympics correspondent and threatening to protest naked on the streets of NYC if Timeless wasn’t renewed (it wasn’t, but Jones has remained clothed thus far).

Will Heath/NBC
<p>Metcalf received the sole acting nomination for the ABC comedy in the wake of its <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/05/29/abc-cancels-roseanne/">cancellation</a> following Roseanne Barr&#8217;s erratic, racist tweets. She has been nominated a total of 11 times and has won three times. The last time she won was in 1994 for portraying the same character on <em>Roseanne, </em>which marked a three-peat of wins for her on the series. This would mark the longest gap between wins for an individual portraying the same character if she were to win. Metcalf has had a banner year, earning an Oscar nomination for her work on <em>Lady Bird </em>and her second consecutive Tony award for her performance in <em>Three Tall Women. </em></p>
pinterest
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Metcalf received the sole acting nomination for the ABC comedy in the wake of its cancellation following Roseanne Barr’s erratic, racist tweets. She has been nominated a total of 11 times and has won three times. The last time she won was in 1994 for portraying the same character on Roseanne, which marked a three-peat of wins for her on the series. This would mark the longest gap between wins for an individual portraying the same character if she were to win. Metcalf has had a banner year, earning an Oscar nomination for her work on Lady Bird and her second consecutive Tony award for her performance in Three Tall Women.

Adam Rose/ABC via Getty Images
<p>McKinnon has been nominated for five consecutive years in this category for her work on the sketch show and has won the previous two years. If McKinnon wins again, she will become the most Emmy recognized member of the <em>SNL </em>cast in history.</p>
pinterest
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

McKinnon has been nominated for five consecutive years in this category for her work on the sketch show and has won the previous two years. If McKinnon wins again, she will become the most Emmy recognized member of the SNL cast in history.

Will Heath/NBC
<p>Mullaly is the sole member of the <em>Will &amp; Grace </em>reboot cast to receive a nomination this year. Mullally has been nominated for her work as Karen Walker a total of eight times, and she won the last time she was nominated in 2006. She also won the first time she earned a nod in 2000. Mullally and costars Sean Hayes and Debra Messing have all won Emmy gold for their work on the show previously.</p>
pinterest
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Mullaly is the sole member of the Will & Grace reboot cast to receive a nomination this year. Mullally has been nominated for her work as Karen Walker a total of eight times, and she won the last time she was nominated in 2006. She also won the first time she earned a nod in 2000. Mullally and costars Sean Hayes and Debra Messing have all won Emmy gold for their work on the show previously.

Chris Haston/NBC
<p>Davis&#8217; nomination marks a strange bit of Emmy history for the actress. She&#8217;s nominated for her portrayal of Annalise Keating, a role for which she previously won the Best Leading Actress Emmy. However, she&rsquo;s not nominated for her primary work on <em>How to Get Away With Murder, </em>but instead her guest appearance on <em>Scandal </em>during the epic TGIT crossover that found Annalise meeting Kerry Washington&rsquo;s Olivia Pope in Washington, D.C.</p>
pinterest
Viola Davis, Scandal, Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Davis’ nomination marks a strange bit of Emmy history for the actress. She’s nominated for her portrayal of Annalise Keating, a role for which she previously won the Best Leading Actress Emmy. However, she’s not nominated for her primary work on How to Get Away With Murder, but instead her guest appearance on Scandal during the epic TGIT crossover that found Annalise meeting Kerry Washington’s Olivia Pope in Washington, D.C.

Mitch Haaseth/ABC
1 of 66

Advertisement
1 of 66 Peter Kramer/NBC; Eric McCandless/ABC; Patrick Harbron/FX

What you need to know about this year's Emmy nominees

The 2018 Emmy nominations were announced on July 12 with a whole host of surprises, snubs, and frontrunners coming in hot. Join us as we take a look at some of the members from this year’s class of Emmy acting nominees and share some fun awards facts about each of them and their potentially history-making bids for gold.

Advertisement
2 of 66 Kelsey McNeal/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish, Best Actress in a Comedy Series 

Ross received a second nomination for her portrayal of Johnson matriarch Rainbow, and a win could be history making for the actress. If she wins, she would be the first black woman to win in her category since The Jeffersons star Isabel Sanford did in 1981.

3 of 66 AMAZON PRIME

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Brosnahan also earned her second Emmy nomination (she previously received a Best Guest Actress nomination for her work as a call girl on House of Cards) this year. Her portrayal of housewife-turned-stand-up comedian Midge Maisel has earned rave reviews since the series first debuted last fall and scored Brosnahan a Golden Globe. Because of this, she is likely the frontrunner in this category, particularly given the absence of Emmy darling Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Advertisement
4 of 66 Darren Michaels/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Allison Janney, Mom, Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Janney could continue a stellar awards year with an Emmy win after picking up her first Oscar for I, Tonya back in March. If she wins, she’ll tie with Cloris Leachman for being the most awarded performer in Emmy history with eight statues to her name. Janney would also score an unprecedented Emmy Grand Slam, having already won in the leading and supporting categories for drama and the supporting category for comedy.

Advertisement
5 of 66 Merie W. Wallace/HBO

Issa Rae, Insecure, Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae’s received her first-ever Emmy nomination for her work starring in the HBO series she also created based on her YouTube series Awkward Black Girl. Like fellow nominee Tracee Ellis Ross, Rae would be the first black woman to win in her category since Isabel Sanford (The Jeffersons) in 1981. It’s a fact she’d undoubtedly appreciate after her Emmys 2017 red carpet statement that she was “rooting for everybody black.”

Advertisement
6 of 66 Melissa Moseley/Netflix

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie, Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Tomlin scored a nice, round 25th nomination this year for her work on Grace and Frankie. Early in her career, she scooped up noms for her work as a writer and performer on variety shows and specials. Last year, the Emmys brought a much longed-for 9 to 5 reunion between Tomlin and co-stars Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton in which they used the feminist message of the movie to rail against Donald Trump.

Advertisement
7 of 66 Jessica Brooks/FX

Pamela Adlon, Better Things, Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Adlon nabbed her second nomination in this category for her semi-autobiographical comedy about a single mother working as an actor in Hollywood. However, Adlon has been nominated seven times overall for her work as a writer, producer, and more. Her first and only Emmy win came in 2002 for her voiceover work on King of the Hill.

Advertisement
8 of 66 Curtis Baker/FX

Donald Glover, Atlanta, Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Glover is an Emmys darling this year with four total nominations, including this one for Best Actor in a Comedy, two others for writing and directing Atlanta, and a guest-acting nod for his stint hosting Saturday Night Live. He technically has a fifth as the creator/producer behind Atlanta. Last year, he made history as the first black director to win an Emmy in the Best Comedy category, as well as taking home gold for his acting too.

Advertisement
9 of 66 John P. Johnson/HBO

Bill Hader, Barry, Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Hader and fellow nominee Donald Glover are competing against each other in five different categories including this one, writing and directing a comedy series, producers of a nominated Best Comedy, and guest actor for their stints hosting SNL. Including this year, Hader has a total of 14 total nominations, but he’s only won once, in 2009, for producing animated series South Park.

Advertisement
10 of 66 Justin Lubin/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Ted Danson, The Good Place, Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Danson, who previously won in 1993 for his work as Sam Malone on Cheers, scored his first nomination in the Best Leading Actor in a Comedy Series category in 25 years. Danson’s 16th nomination overall helped put critical darling The Good Place on the Emmys map with one of its only two nominations this year. At 70, Danson is still not the oldest nominee in his category — he joked on Twitter that Larry David has him beat.

Advertisement
11 of 66 Eric McCandless/ABC

Anthony Anderson, black-ish, Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anderson racked up his fourth nomination in this category for his work on the ABC sitcom, which this year saw him tackling serious issues like divorce. Anderson has been nominated six times total, all for his work as an actor and producer of black-ish, but he has never won.

Advertisement
12 of 66 Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME

William H. Macy, Shameless, Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Macy nabbed his 14th nomination and his fifth consecutive nod for his work on Shameless. He’s never won Emmy gold in this category, but his SAG win earlier this year for his work on the Showtime series could perhaps bode well for his chances.

Advertisement
13 of 66 John P. Johnson/HBO

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Best Actor in a Comedy Series

David landed his 26th nomination for his long-awaited return to Curb Your Enthusiasm, which he was last nominated for in this category in 2012. He’s won twice, both times in 1993 for his work producing and writing iconic sitcom Seinfeld. At 71, he just edges out Ted Danson as the oldest nominee in this category.

Advertisement
14 of 66 George Kraychyk/Hulu

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale, Best Actress in a Drama Series

The seventh time was the charm for Moss last year, winning her first acting award after seven nominations, the majority of which were for her work on Mad Men. She took home double gold last year for her work starring on and producing The Handmaid’s Tale, a feat she could replicate this year.

Advertisement
15 of 66 Eric Liebowitz/FX

Keri Russell, The Americans, Best Actress in a Drama Series

Russell scored her third consecutive nomination in this category for her work as Russian spy Elizabeth Jennings on The Americans. The series wrapped up its sixth and final season earlier this spring, so it would be Russell’s last chance to take home gold for a performance that has consistently earned her praise.

Advertisement
16 of 66 John P. Johnson/HBO

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld, Best Actress in a Drama Series

This marks Wood’s third Emmy nomination overall, having previously been nominated for her work on Westworld and her supporting work on the HBO mini-series adaptation of Mildred Pierce. Wood is a rare actress to have all her nominations tied to one network, HBO, across multiple projects.

Advertisement
17 of 66 Sophie Mutevelian/BBC America

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve, Best Actress in a Drama Series

Oh made history with this nomination, becoming the first Asian woman to ever receive a nomination in the Best Actress in a Drama category. She was previously nominated five times for her work as Dr. Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy, but has never won.

Advertisement
18 of 66 Alex Bailey/Netflix

Claire Foy, The Crown, Best Actress in a Drama Series

Foy scores one last awards nomination for her work on The Crown before handing the role of Elizabeth II over to Olivia Colman. It’s her second-ever nomination for an Emmy, and her last chance for gold for this regal role. She previously won a Golden Globe and two SAG awards in this category for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II.

Advertisement
19 of 66 Ken Woroner/BBC AMERICA

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black, Best Actress in a Drama Series

Maslany nabbed her third nomination for her head-spinning, multi-role work on Orphan Black, which concluded with its fifth season last year. She previously won for the same part in 2016. Maslany is currently appearing Off-Broadway in Tracy Letts’ newest play, Mary Page Marlowe.

Advertisement
20 of 66 Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us, Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brown landed two nominations this year for his work on This Is Us and his guest appearance on comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He’s won two years running for This Is Us and The People v. O.J. Simpson, so he could go for an Emmy triple crown this year. Last year, Brown became the first black actor to win in this category in 19 years.

Advertisement
21 of 66 Jackson Davis/Netflix

Jason Bateman, Ozark, Best Actor in a Drama Series

Bateman scored two nominations this year for his work directing and acting on Ozark, bringing his overall nominations up to four. He was previously nominated twice for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of Jason Bluth on Arrested Development, but he has never won.

Advertisement
22 of 66 John P. Johnson/HBO

Ed Harris, Westworld, Best Actor in a Drama Series

For his work as the mysterious Man in Black, Harris scored his third Emmy nomination. He was previously nominated for portraying John McCain in the television movie Game Change, but has never taken home an Emmy. Clearly, Harris is a phenomenal actor. He’s also been nominated for four Oscars, but has never won.

Advertisement
23 of 66 Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us, Best Actor in a Drama Series

Ventimiglia earned his second consecutive Emmy nomination for This Is Us as Pearson patriarch Jack Pearson. While many characters have scored Emmy nominations for dramatic death scenes, Ventimiglia’s on-screen death was a story nearly two years in the making — a mystery that had kept This Is Us fans on edge for one and a half seasons.

Advertisement
24 of 66 Patrick Harbron/FX

Matthew Rhys, The Americans, Best Actor in a Drama Series

This marks Rhys’ third consecutive nomination for his work as Philip Jennings on The Americans, and his last chance for Emmy gold for the role as the series concluded its sixth and final season earlier this year. Rhys met his current life partner, Keri Russell, while filming the show.

Advertisement
25 of 66 HBO

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld, Best Actor in a Drama Series

Wright joins the rarefied crowd of actors nominated in both the leading and supporting categories for the same role, having previously earned a nod for his work on Westworld in the Best Supporting Actor category last year. He won in 2004 for his work on the HBO adaptation of Angels in America, a role he also won a Tony for portraying in the original Broadway production.

Advertisement
26 of 66 Dusan Martincek/National Geographic

Antonio Banderas, Genius, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Banderas landed his second Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Pablo Picasso. He has only been nominated once before, in the same category, and also for portraying a real historical figure: Pancho Villa.

Advertisement
27 of 66 Ray Mickshaw/FX

Darren Criss, Assassination of Gianni Versace, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Criss earned his first-ever acting nomination for his work as the chilling serial killer Andrew Cunanan on the FX crime drama. However, he has actually been nominated for an Emmy before — for helping to pen an original song on the final season of Glee in 2015. Criss is only the second actor of Asian descent to earn a nomination in this category. The first was Riz Ahmed who made history when he won for The Night Of last year.

Advertisement
28 of 66 Ollie Upton/SHOWTIME

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Cumberbatch scored his sixth Emmy nomination for his portrayal of the titular character in Patrick Melrose. All of his nominations have come in this category, and this is only the second time Cumberbatch has received a nomination for a role that is not Sherlock Holmes. He was also previously nominated for his work in Parade’s End.

Advertisement
29 of 66 James Minchin/Netflix

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Daniels joins a handful of other actors this year to take home multiple nominations. He’s nominated for his work as John O’Neill in Hulu’s The Looming Tower about the machinations of the CIA and FBI in the days leading up to 9/11. Daniels also scored a nod for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his work as villainous outlaw Frank Griffin on Netflix’s Godless. He took home an Emmy for his performance as Will McAvoy on The Newsroom‘s first season.

Advertisement
30 of 66 Peter Kramer/NBC

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live!, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Legend scored his first-ever Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Jesus Christ in the NBC live musical event. It’s a nomination that puts him in EGOT contention, having previously already taken home Grammys, an Oscar, and a Tony. Alongside other members of his cast, Legend also became one of the first actors to earn a nomination for an NBC live musical, which started popping up on television a little over five years ago.

Advertisement
31 of 66 Netflix

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Plemons received his second Emmy nomination for his work on the “USS Callister” episode of Black Mirror. He was previously nominated for playing Ed Blumquist on Fargo, where he met fiancée Kirsten Dunst. Often noted for his resemblance to fellow actor Matt Damon, one of his earliest acting roles was playing a younger version of the actor in All the Pretty Horses.

Advertisement
32 of 66 Kyle Kaplan/HBO

Laura Dern, The Tale, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Dern nabbed her seventh nomination for The Tale after winning Best Supporting Actress in this category last year for Big Little Lies (her first Emmy win). Dern portrays Jennifer Fox, the writer and director of The Tale — a woman grappling with her teenage sexual abuse. Fox described Dern as “a partner” to EW, adding that she specifically wrote many pieces of the script with the actress in mind.

Advertisement
33 of 66 Ursula Coyote/Netflix

Michelle Dockery, Godless, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Dockery in a period piece is a surefire recipe for an Emmy nomination for the actress. She was previously nominated three times for her work as aristocratic Lady Mary on Downton Abbey, and this time she’s receiving recognition for portraying a woman with a different type of grit (and a shotgun) — Godless’ Alice Fletcher.

Advertisement
34 of 66 Justin Lubin/NBC

Edie Falco, The Menendez Murders, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Falco is the sole member of the Menendez Murders cast to score a nomination, a short-lived true crime experiment from the Law and Order team that sought to capitalize on the popularity of series like American Crime Story. Her performance as lawyer Leslie Abramson resulted in her 14th nomination. Falco has won four times previously for her work on The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie.

Advertisement
35 of 66 David Giesbrecht/Netflix

Regina King, Seven Seconds, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

King nabbed her fourth nomination for her work on this Netflix series and her first-ever in a leading actress category. She’s previously been nominated (and won once) for Best Supporting Actress in this same category for her work on American Crime.

Advertisement
36 of 66 Brownie Harris/USA

Jessica Biel, The Sinner, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

After over two decades as a performer, Biel scored her first-ever Emmy nomination for her work as Cora Tannetti on USA’s The Sinner. Biel’s husband Justin Timberlake championed his wife’s nomination on Twitter, while she joked to PEOPLE that she’d be celebrating with a sippy cup date with her son.

Advertisement
37 of 66 Frank Ockenfels/FX

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Paulson nabbed her seventh nomination for her work on the American Horror Story anthology drama. She previously won for her portrayal of Marcia Clark on another Ryan Murphy series, The People v. O.J. Simpson. Paulson has appeared in every season of American Horror Story and has received Emmy nominations for her work in five of the seven seasons.

Advertisement
38 of 66 Helen Sloan/HBO

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

After seven seasons as Jamie Lannister on Game of Thrones, Coster-Waldau landed his first nomination for the role (and his first Emmy nom ever). He first rose to prominence on American television as the leading character on Fox’s short-lived time travel procedural New Amsterdam.

Advertisement
39 of 66 Macall B. Polay/HBO

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Dinklage received his seventh Emmy nomination for his work as Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones. He’s won twice, but he’s among the likes of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Don Knotts, and Candice Bergen in the record books for being nominated a mind-boggling number of times for the same character. He’s also now the most-nominated actor ever in the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama category.

Advertisement
40 of 66 George Kraychyk/Hulu

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

The British actor earned his first-ever Emmy nomination this year for his portrayal of Commander Waterford on The Handmaid Tale’s second season. This marks his first major awards love since scoring SAG and BAFTA nominations for his portrayal of Will Shakespeare in 1998’s Shakespeare in Love.

Advertisement
41 of 66 Netflix

David Harbour, Stranger Things, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Harbour earned his second consecutive nomination for his work as Jim Hopper on Netflix’s Stranger Things. Lately, the actor has been busy making fans’ dreams come true, taking high school grad photos and more when they reach his pre-established number of retweets on Twitter.

Advertisement
42 of 66 Kata Vermes/SHOWTIME

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Patinkin landed his seventh Emmy nomination and his fourth for his portrayal of Saul Berenson on Homeland. He won in the Best Lead Actor in a Drama category in 1995 for his role as Dr. Jeffrey Geiger on Chicago Hope. One of numerous Broadway stars to merit a nomination this year, Patinkin took home a Tony in 1980 for his performance as Che Guevera in the original cast of Evita.

Advertisement
43 of 66 Alex Bailey/Netflix

Matt Smith, The Crown, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Smith scored his first ever Emmy nomination for his role as Prince Philip on The Crown. Earlier this year, Smith found himself at the center of a controversy when it was revealed his salary was higher than his costar Claire Foy’s. Smith may be linked with Foy onscreen, but he’s tied to another popular British actress off of it: Lily James, the star of Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again.

Advertisement
44 of 66 George Kraychyk/Hulu

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Bledel is returning to the Emmy race after winning the Best Guest Actress in a Drama award last year for the same role of Ofglen in The Handmaid’s Tale. Though Bledel was never nominated for her work on Gilmore Girls, the Emmys offers a semi-reunion for her and fans as costar Milo Ventimiglia and series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino are also nominated.

Advertisement
45 of 66 Helen Sloan/HBO

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Headey scored her fourth nomination for her performance as Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones. This year marks the first time she gets to share the awards love with her incestuous love interest, Nikolai Coster-Waldau. As a member of the Game of Thrones team, Headey contributed to the show’s leading total of 22 nominations.

Advertisement
46 of 66 George Kraychyk/Hulu

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Dowd landed her third ever nomination for her work as Aunt Lydia on The Handmaid’s Tale. Last year, she earned double nominations for a guest arc on The Leftovers and her work on The Handmaid’s Tale, for which she took home Emmy gold. Dowd was one of the most surprising wins last year, and her delightfully earnest speech charmed viewers around the world.

Advertisement
47 of 66 Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Brown earned her second consecutive nomination for her portrayal of Eleven on Netflix series Stranger Things. The nomination is a bright spot for the young star in a summer that has seen her face a broken kneecap and homophobic bullying on Twitter.

Advertisement
48 of 66 Alex Bailey/Netflix

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alongside costar Matt Smith, Kirby is the other member of The Crown team to snag their first Emmy nomination for the series’ second season. Kirby will be replaced by Helena Bonham Carter in the role of Princess Margaret in the upcoming third season. The young star recently had to shoot down romance rumors with Tom Cruise when photos of them kissing were released, which turned out to be from a film they were shooting.

Advertisement
49 of 66 John P. Johnson/HBO

Thandie Newton, Westworld, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Newton earned her second consecutive nomination for her role as Maeve on Westworld. Newton has had a stellar summer, appearing in the latest Star Wars spin-off Solo and nearly breaking the internet with her spectacular Cannes gown that featured all of the black characters from Star Wars in its design.

Advertisement
50 of 66 George Kraychyk/Hulu

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Strahovski is yet another member of the first time nominees in this year’s Emmy class for her work as Serena Joy on The Handmaid’s Tale. The Emmys are a time for surprises for the actress – last year, she shocked the world when she announced her marriage to Tim Loden on the red carpet.

Advertisement
51 of 66 Michele K. Short/HBO

Henry Winkler, Barry, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

This mark’s Winkler’s sixth overall Emmy nomination, and his first in a comedy acting category since his 1978 nomination for portraying Fonzie on the beloved sitcom Happy Days. He has never won. Winkler received his first Happy Days nomination 42 years ago, making for the longest stretch between the first and latest nomination of any of the nominees this year.

Advertisement
52 of 66 Byron Cohen/FX

Louie Anderson, Baskets, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Anderson landed his third consecutive nomination for his portrayal of Christine on FX comedy Baskets. He won his first time up in 2016. His character is the mother to twins Chip and Dale, both of whom are played by Zach Galifianakis. It should be noted that Anderson is the only performer this year to be nominated for playing a role of the opposite gender.

Advertisement
53 of 66 Curtis Baker/FX

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

This marks Henry’s second Emmy nomination. Last year, he earned his first for his guest work on This Is Us playing a cousin of William (Ron Cephas Jones) — a particularly sweet moment for the actor who has been best friends with This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown for over a decade. The two are starring together as brothers in this summer’s Hotel Artemis.

Advertisement
54 of 66 Will Heath/NBC

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Baldwin took home gold last year for his portrayal of Donald Trump on the classic sketch show and promptly offered it to the commander in chief, joking that Trump had finally won his long-desired Emmy. Baldwin has been nominated a whopping 19 times and won three times, including twice for his work on 30 Rock.

Advertisement
55 of 66 Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Burgess scored his fourth consecutive nomination for this role in this category this year. He has never won. Even without Emmy gold, Burgess has a lot on his plate — he composed the music and lyrics for a new stage adaptation of The Preacher’s Wife, which held its first industry reading this past December.

Advertisement
56 of 66 Nicole Rivelli/Amazon

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Shalhoub has been nominated a total of nine times and won three times for his portrayal of obsessive-compulsive detective Adrian Monk on USA’s Monk, which he also produced. If he wins, this could mark a very good year for the actor who took home the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his work in The Band’s Visit in June.

Advertisement
57 of 66 Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Thompson earned his first ever acting nomination for his work on SNL after 15 years on the show. He previously earned a nom in 2017 for writing music and lyrics for the sketch show. Thompson is the longest-running cast member currently on the show.

Advertisement
58 of 66 Curtis Baker/FX

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Beetz earned her first Emmy nomination for her work on Atlanta, helping to bring Atlanta to the top of the comedy pack with a total of 16 nods.

Advertisement
59 of 66 Chris Siracusa/NBC

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Bryant scored her first-ever acting nomination this year for her work on the sketch comedy alongside other first-ever acting nominee Kenan Thompson. Like Thompson, she was also previously nominated for writing music and lyrics for the sketch series in 2014. Bryant continued to develop a rich cadre of characters this year but received particular notice for her take on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Advertisement
60 of 66 Erica Parise/Netflix

Betty Gilpin, GLOW, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Gilpin also joins the first-timers club with her nomination for GLOW. She’s also the only member of the central GLOW cast to get a nod this year with the Academy snubbing both Alison Brie and Marc Maron.

Advertisement
61 of 66 Nicole Rivelli/Amazon

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

This marks Borstein’s fourth Emmy nomination, but her first for an on-screen performance as all other noms have come for her work as a producer and voiceover artist on Family Guy. Indeed, she’s doubly nominated this year for her work on the Amazon series and her voice work as Lois Griffin (and more) on the Fox animated series.

Advertisement
62 of 66 Will Heath/NBC

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Jones is one of three SNL actresses nominated in this category this year, and she was nominated last year in the same category. Jones has made a name for herself as an outspoken fan, reprising her gig as an Olympics correspondent and threatening to protest naked on the streets of NYC if Timeless wasn’t renewed (it wasn’t, but Jones has remained clothed thus far).

Advertisement
63 of 66 Adam Rose/ABC via Getty Images

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Metcalf received the sole acting nomination for the ABC comedy in the wake of its cancellation following Roseanne Barr’s erratic, racist tweets. She has been nominated a total of 11 times and has won three times. The last time she won was in 1994 for portraying the same character on Roseanne, which marked a three-peat of wins for her on the series. This would mark the longest gap between wins for an individual portraying the same character if she were to win. Metcalf has had a banner year, earning an Oscar nomination for her work on Lady Bird and her second consecutive Tony award for her performance in Three Tall Women.

Advertisement
64 of 66 Will Heath/NBC

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

McKinnon has been nominated for five consecutive years in this category for her work on the sketch show and has won the previous two years. If McKinnon wins again, she will become the most Emmy recognized member of the SNL cast in history.

Advertisement
65 of 66 Chris Haston/NBC

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Mullaly is the sole member of the Will & Grace reboot cast to receive a nomination this year. Mullally has been nominated for her work as Karen Walker a total of eight times, and she won the last time she was nominated in 2006. She also won the first time she earned a nod in 2000. Mullally and costars Sean Hayes and Debra Messing have all won Emmy gold for their work on the show previously.

Advertisement
66 of 66 Mitch Haaseth/ABC

Viola Davis, Scandal, Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Davis’ nomination marks a strange bit of Emmy history for the actress. She’s nominated for her portrayal of Annalise Keating, a role for which she previously won the Best Leading Actress Emmy. However, she’s not nominated for her primary work on How to Get Away With Murder, but instead her guest appearance on Scandal during the epic TGIT crossover that found Annalise meeting Kerry Washington’s Olivia Pope in Washington, D.C.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now