What you need to know about this year's Emmy nominees
Peter Kramer/NBC; Eric McCandless/ABC; Patrick Harbron/FX
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish, Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Kelsey McNeal/Getty Images
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Best Actress in a Comedy Series
AMAZON PRIME
Allison Janney, Mom, Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Darren Michaels/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
Issa Rae, Insecure, Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Merie W. Wallace/HBO
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie, Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Melissa Moseley/Netflix
Pamela Adlon, Better Things, Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Jessica Brooks/FX
Donald Glover, Atlanta, Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Curtis Baker/FX
Bill Hader, Barry, Best Actor in a Comedy Series
John P. Johnson/HBO
Ted Danson, The Good Place, Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Justin Lubin/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Anthony Anderson, black-ish, Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Eric McCandless/ABC
William H. Macy, Shameless, Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Best Actor in a Comedy Series
John P. Johnson/HBO
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale, Best Actress in a Drama Series
George Kraychyk/Hulu
Keri Russell, The Americans, Best Actress in a Drama Series
Eric Liebowitz/FX
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld, Best Actress in a Drama Series
John P. Johnson/HBO
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve, Best Actress in a Drama Series
Sophie Mutevelian/BBC America
Claire Foy, The Crown, Best Actress in a Drama Series
Alex Bailey/Netflix
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black, Best Actress in a Drama Series
Ken Woroner/BBC AMERICA
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us, Best Actor in a Drama Series
Ron Batzdorff/NBC
Jason Bateman, Ozark, Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jackson Davis/Netflix
Ed Harris, Westworld, Best Actor in a Drama Series
John P. Johnson/HBO
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us, Best Actor in a Drama Series
Ron Batzdorff/NBC
Matthew Rhys, The Americans, Best Actor in a Drama Series
Patrick Harbron/FX
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld, Best Actor in a Drama Series
HBO
Antonio Banderas, Genius, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Dusan Martincek/National Geographic
Darren Criss, Assassination of Gianni Versace, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Ray Mickshaw/FX
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Ollie Upton/SHOWTIME
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
James Minchin/Netflix
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live!, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Peter Kramer/NBC
Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Netflix
Laura Dern, The Tale, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Kyle Kaplan/HBO
Michelle Dockery, Godless, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Ursula Coyote/Netflix
Edie Falco, The Menendez Murders, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Justin Lubin/NBC
Regina King, Seven Seconds, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
David Giesbrecht/Netflix
Jessica Biel, The Sinner, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Brownie Harris/USA
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Frank Ockenfels/FX
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Helen Sloan/HBO
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
George Kraychyk/Hulu
David Harbour, Stranger Things, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Netflix
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama
Kata Vermes/SHOWTIME
Matt Smith, The Crown, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Alex Bailey/Netflix
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
George Kraychyk/Hulu
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Helen Sloan/HBO
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
George Kraychyk/Hulu
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Alex Bailey/Netflix
Thandie Newton, Westworld, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
John P. Johnson/HBO
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
George Kraychyk/Hulu
Henry Winkler, Barry, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Michele K. Short/HBO
Louie Anderson, Baskets, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Byron Cohen/FX
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Curtis Baker/FX
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Will Heath/NBC
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Eric Liebowitz/Netflix
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Nicole Rivelli/Amazon
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Curtis Baker/FX
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Chris Siracusa/NBC
Betty Gilpin, GLOW, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Erica Parise/Netflix
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Nicole Rivelli/Amazon
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Will Heath/NBC
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Adam Rose/ABC via Getty Images
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Will Heath/NBC
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Chris Haston/NBC
Viola Davis, Scandal, Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Mitch Haaseth/ABC
1 of 66
Advertisement
1 of 66 Peter Kramer/NBC; Eric McCandless/ABC; Patrick Harbron/FX
What you need to know about this year's Emmy nominees
Advertisement
Advertisement
4 of 66 Darren Michaels/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
Allison Janney, Mom, Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
10 of 66 Justin Lubin/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Ted Danson, The Good Place, Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
26 of 66 Dusan Martincek/National Geographic
Antonio Banderas, Genius, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Advertisement
27 of 66 Ray Mickshaw/FX
Darren Criss, Assassination of Gianni Versace, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Advertisement
28 of 66 Ollie Upton/SHOWTIME
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Advertisement
29 of 66 James Minchin/Netflix
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Advertisement
30 of 66 Peter Kramer/NBC
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live!, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
34 of 66 Justin Lubin/NBC
Edie Falco, The Menendez Murders, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Advertisement
35 of 66 David Giesbrecht/Netflix
Regina King, Seven Seconds, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Advertisement
Advertisement
37 of 66 Frank Ockenfels/FX
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Advertisement
38 of 66 Helen Sloan/HBO
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Advertisement
39 of 66 Macall B. Polay/HBO
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Advertisement
40 of 66 George Kraychyk/Hulu
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
44 of 66 George Kraychyk/Hulu
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Advertisement
Advertisement
46 of 66 George Kraychyk/Hulu
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Advertisement
47 of 66 Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
50 of 66 George Kraychyk/Hulu
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
55 of 66 Eric Liebowitz/Netflix
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Advertisement
56 of 66 Nicole Rivelli/Amazon
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Advertisement
57 of 66 Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
61 of 66 Nicole Rivelli/Amazon
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Advertisement
Advertisement
63 of 66 Adam Rose/ABC via Getty Images
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement