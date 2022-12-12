Emmy Rossum celebrates 'magnetic' Jeremy Allen White for EW's 2022 Entertainers of the Year

Just a year after wrapping up an 11-season run as Lip Gallagher on the critically-acclaimed dramedy Shameless, Jeremy Allen White stepped into leading-man status this year on the Hulu dramedy The Bear, which has been renewed for a second season. Playing a fine-dining chef who returns home to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop after a tragedy, he wowed audiences and critics alike as the angsty but hyper-focused Carmy, who's determined to win over diners — and just as importantly, the eatery's stubborn staff.

In the process, White became the internet's boyfriend, thanks in part to the show's frequent use of the phrase "Yes, chef," landing White's face all over social media and the focus of countless articles singing his praises.

White is already earning recognition for his work, scoring a Best Actor in a Comedy Series nomination from the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globe Awards — and more are surely on the way.

Honoring White as one of EW's 2022 Entertainers of the Year is his former TV sister, Emmy Rossum (who won her own acclaim this year playing the title role in Peacock's Angelyne), who sums up his artistic achievements on The Bear and celebrates his work in a way only a doting friend and family member can.

Entertainers of the Year Jeremy Allen White; (inset) Emmy Rossum | Credit: Getty Images

I've known Jeremy for over a decade and consider him to be one of my closest friends. When I told him that I was going to do a tribute for him, it came as no surprise that his response was, "Oh, no, am I dying?" This perfectly encapsulates the humility, warmth, and self-deprecating humor that is his coat of arms. There's also a real duality that exists within him that he brings to his work — equal parts intensity and vulnerability. There's something quite literally magnetic about him that makes you unable to take your eyes off him. Being in scenes opposite him for nine years on Shameless, I watched him continue to bring an electricity and danger to his performance. He's powerful, but there's always a tenderness about his fury. He isn't afraid to show a side of himself that's ugly or unlikeable, ever. He's not afraid to be sensitive. He makes it really easy to care about him and love him.

I sat down to watch The Bear the weekend it premiered. I knew that Jeremy would shine because Jeremy can't help it. But even more, his portrayal of Carmy is profound. It's a thought-provoking, deeply studied, nuanced, explosive, heart-breaking performance in a show that is like a delicious meal you want to have over and over again. You never completely figure him out and he always leaves you wanting more. I watched it all in a night or two — I couldn't stop — and I've re-watched it since.

I will admit, I would never have imagined Jeremy as a chef. I could think of Jeremy playing many, many things, but a James Beard Award-winning chef? Not at the top of my mind. I had never known Jeremy to even put anything in a microwave when we worked together. So the fact that he has mastered knife skills, that this dialogue spills off his tongue in the most natural way, that he has total command of a kitchen — it is astonishing. That kind of transformation is no accident. It's commitment. Jeremy does the work outside of what's on the page. He designed all of the tattoos for his character with tattoo artist Ben Shield. He described finding the character through that exploration, dreaming up tattoos and discovering Carmy's artistry outside of the kitchen.

His performance in the Al-Anon scene at the end of season 1 is emotional yet effortless. It's evident how much care and preparation went into crafting that performance. The entire season builds to that monologue. Carmy is holding so tightly, reaching for glory, trying to prove something to himself, his family, and the chefs around him. He can't stop moving. He has to work at a breakneck speed because if he stops for one second, he will have to grieve. This scene is that moment of stillness. It's powerful. Watching, I remember beaming. Jeremy is so deserving of characters and moments and monologues like this. He should be front and center because — undeniably — he is a star who does the work of a great actor. He is a rare breed. Tenacious, kind, a really good dad, partner, and friend. I'm so happy for Jeremy. It couldn't happen to a better person.

—As told to Gerrad Hall