Emmy Rossum is finding out if blondes really do have more fun.

Rossum transforms into Los Angeles icon Angelyne in the first teaser trailer for the series Angelyne coming to NBCUniversal's Peacock. Angelyne made a name for herself in Hollywood for modeling suggestively in a series of billboards only featuring her name and photo beginning in the 1980s and sporting around town in her signature pink Corvette.

"So, what are you advertising?" Martin Freeman asks Rossum in the teaser. She replies, "Myself, of course."

The former Shameless star looks unrecognizable in Angelyne's trademark sky-high blonde hair and lowcut top. Archival footage of the model was recreated for the series and weaved throughout the series, including scenes of Rossum posing inside a recreation of Angelyne's famous car.

The limited series is produced by Rossum's husband Sam Esmail and has no release date set as of yet.

Watch the teaser trailer above.

Related Content: