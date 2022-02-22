Emmy Rossum appears to be playing Tom Holland's mom on Apple TV+ anthology series The Crowded Room

While Rossum will play Holland's character's mom in the first season of Akiva Goldsman's Apple TV+ anthology series, it's still unclear if she's only in flashbacks.

While the prospect of Tom Holland coming to TV with anthology series The Crowded Room is exciting, the casting choice for it that's turning heads is the character Emmy Rossum will play.

Created by Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman — and loosely based on both his own life and The Minds of Billy Milligan — Daniel Keyes' biography of the first person acquitted of a crime because of what is now known as dissociative identity disorder, the show is meant to tell inspirational stories about people who, through hardships, have successfully learned to live with their mental illness.

Emmy Rossum and Tom Holland Emmy Rossum and Tom Holland, who are set to star in Apple TV+ series 'The Crowded Room' as mother and son. | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

EW confirms that Holland, an executive producer on the project, plays protagonist Danny, and Rossum, who is less than 10 years older than the Uncharted actor, plays his mom Candy.

"Through their struggles in life, she dreams of salvation in the form of someone else," is the only available details for their characters, making it unclear whether or not Rossum's scenes are opposite Holland, or in flashback.

The show will also star Amanda Seyfried as clinical psychologist Rya, who's trying to balance being a single mother with what is shaping up to be the most challenging case of her career.

The seasonal anthology is produced by Apple Studios and New Regency, and will have Kornél Mundruczó (Pieces of a Woman) as the director of the 10-episode first season.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.