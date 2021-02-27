Acho is the author of the 2020 bestseller Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man... which is likely exactly what he'll be having with Bachelor Matt James on ATFR.

The Bachelor: Emmanuel Acho to replace Chris Harrison at After the Final Rose

Rose lovers, it's time to welcome a new face to Bachelor Nation. ABC has announced that author and on-air personality Emmanuel Acho will host The Bachelor: After the Final Rose on Monday, March 15 at 10 p.m., after this season's finale. The news comes after Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison said he would be "stepping aside" temporarily due to backlash from his "uniformed" and "unacceptable" EXTRA interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on Feb. 9.

Acho is the author of the 2020 bestseller Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man. In its press release announcing him as ATFR host, ABC says Acho will "will sit down with Bachelor Matt James to discuss his season, his final decision and where he is now, as well as cover the current events about the franchise. Acho will also speak with the final three women, Bri, Michelle and Rachael during the one-hour special."

On February 22, Matt James broke his silence about Harrison and the recent controversy surrounding contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. "The past few weeks have been some of the most challenging of my life, and while there are several episodes left of the season, it is important that I take the time to address the troubling information that has come to light since we wrapped filming, including the incredibly disappointing photos of Rachael Kirkconnell and the interview between Rachel Lindsay and Chris Harrison," James wrote in an Instagram post.

