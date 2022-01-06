Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (TV special) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

All is finally right in the Emmaverse.

Over the holiday weekend, there was a bit of confusion over a throwback photo featured in HBO Max's recent reunion special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. The photo showed a little girl in Mickey Mouse ears, and was attributed as a young Emma Watson — widely recognized as the one and only Hermione Granger, of course.

However, it was, in fact, Emma Roberts whose photo was ended up in the special due to an editing error.

Emma Watson, Emma Roberts Emma Watson and Emma Roberts | Credit: Joe Maher/Getty Images; Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Well, both Emmas are taking the mix-up in stride. Watson acknowledged the gaffe first noticed by Potterheads by reposting the photo of a young, adorable, Mickey Mouse'd Emma Roberts that was intended to be Watson.

She captioned the post: "I was NOT this cute," directing her comment to Roberts with the hashtag #EmmaSistersForever.

"Haha!" Roberts responded via Instagram Stories. "I don't believe that! @emmawatson."

The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts producers had previously copped to mistakenly using the wrong picture, releasing a statement to EW that read, "Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly."

If you ask us, it was all worth it for this cute little exchange. Emma sisters forever, indeed.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is currently streaming on HBO Max.

