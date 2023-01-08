Emma Corrin recalls painkiller-induced bee hallucinations they had on set of upcoming FX series

"They had to send me home because, every take, I was swatting bees away."

Oh, honey. Emma Corrin thought they were being swarmed by bees while filming an upcoming miniseries following a wisdom teeth procedure.

The My Policeman star, who uses they/them pronouns, told British Vogue the buzzy debacle was their funniest on-set experience as part of the magazine's 2023 Hollywood Portfolio, admitting that it was an unproductive work day.

"I was getting my wisdom teeth, so they put me on really strong U.S. painkillers," Corrin recalled. "I was so out of it that I thought I was being attacked by bees. They had to send me home because, every take, I was swatting bees away."

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Emma Corrin attends the “My Policeman” European Premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Emma Corrin | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Corrin was filming for The OA duo Zal Batmanglij and Brit Marling's upcoming FX murder mystery Retreat. Corrin will star as a Gen Z amateur sleuth named Darby Hart, who along with a series of other guests is invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a retreat at a remote location. When a guest is found dead, Darby sets out to prove it was murder before the killer acts again.

The cast also includes Marling, Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, Alice Braga, Jermaine Fowler, Joan Chen, Raul Esparza, Edoardo Ballerini, Pegah Ferydoni, Ryan J. Haddad, and Javed Khan. A release date has not been revealed yet.

Corrin's recent credits include films My Policeman and Lady Chatterley's Lover and series such as Pennyworth, Grantchester, and, of course, The Crown, for which they earned an Emmy nomination for their performance as Princess Diana.

