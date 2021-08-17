Eminem to play White Boy Rick on 50 Cent's latest Starz series

Eminem is about to lose himself in a new acting role.

The legendary rapper has signed on to appear on the upcoming Starz series BMF, Eminem's protégé and BMF producer 50 Cent confirmed on Instagram.

"Oh yeah i'm bringing the big dogs out, I couldn't do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend @eminem," he wrote. "Got him to play white Boy Rick in BMF, this s--- is out of here."

Eminem, Rick Wershe Jr. Credit: Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images; AP/Shutterstock

Set in Eminem's hometown of Detroit, the latest Starz drama from Power Universe producer 50 Cent tells the true story of two Detroit brothers, Demetrious "Big Meech" Flenory (Demetrious "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr.) and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory (Da'Vinchi), who went from smalltime dealers to the founders of one of the country's most powerful crime families.

Eminem will guest-star as Richard Wershe Jr., better known as White Boy Rick. In the 1980s, Wershe, still a teen, became the youngest informant in FBI history. He was later arrested at 17 years old and sentenced to life in prison, although he was released last year after serving more than 30 years. The story was showcased in the 2018 movie White Boy Rick, which starred Richie Merritt as Wershe and Matthew McConaughey as his father.

When it comes to Eminem, it's been a long time since he played someone other than himself. Since earning rave reviews for 2002's 8 Mile, he's passed on more lead roles, instead opting for cameos in Entourage, Funny People, and The Interview.

BMF premieres Sept. 26 on Starz.