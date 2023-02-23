Emily Ratajkowski shares sweet iCarly throwback video: 'Proud to be Tasha forever'

The actress and model joked about meeting her "first love" during her brief appearance on the Nickelodeon sitcom.

Emily Ratajkowski shared a sweet throwback video of one of her first acting gigs on Nickelodeon's iCarly, filmed years before she broke out as a superstar model and actress.

The 31-year-old reflected on her early role in a TikTok video shared Wednesday, chronicling her brief appearance as Tasha, the love interest of series actor Noah Munck's character, Gibby.

"Did ya'll know I was Tasha on iCarly?" Ratajkowski wrote in the video's captions as footage from her two-episode turn on the family comedy played onscreen. "I was 16 or 17, and took two weeks off school to shoot two episodes."

She recalled meeting show regular Jennette McCurdy and the actress' mom, and fondly looked back on playing the bit part.

"Gibby, my first love lol," she wrote. "Proud to be Tasha forever."

Emily Ratajkowski on iCarly Emily Ratajkowski on 'iCarly.' | Credit: Nickelodeon

iCarly ran from 2007 to 2012 on Nickelodeon, and followed Miranda Cosgrove as the titular character, who balances life with a budding web series.

Following her startup part on iCarly, Ratajkowski went on to appear in David Fincher's Oscar-nominated thriller Gone Girl, the 2015 drama We Are Your Friends, and as herself in the popular HBO series Entourage.

Watch Ratajkowski reflect on iCarly in the TikTok video above.

