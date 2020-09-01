On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the first trailer for the upcoming rom-com Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins and set in, you guessed it, Paris. Created, written, and executive produced by Darren Star (Younger, Sex and the City) the 10-episode series stars Collins as Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, whose company unexpectedly transfers her to Paris where she begins a new life, trying to impress her new Parisian coworkers while donning chic hats and shoes and, bien sûr, finding time to flirt with dreamy French beaux along the way.