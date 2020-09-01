Lily Collins is bringing the American POV to Paris in first Emily in Paris trailer
Collins stars in the Darren Star-produced series as a young marketing exec. who starts a new life in the French capital.
Bienvenue à Paris, Emily!
On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the first trailer for the upcoming rom-com Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins and set in, you guessed it, Paris. Created, written, and executive produced by Darren Star (Younger, Sex and the City) the 10-episode series stars Collins as Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, whose company unexpectedly transfers her to Paris where she begins a new life, trying to impress her new Parisian coworkers while donning chic hats and shoes and, bien sûr, finding time to flirt with dreamy French beaux along the way.
From the looks of the first trailer, Emily's having no trouble embracing the "love, beauty, and passion" rampant in the French capital — and indulging in some delicious croissants. The series costars Ashley Park (Mean Girls on Broadway, Tales of the City) along with Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris) and Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin). Recurring cast members also include Kate Walsh (The Umbrella Academy), William Abadie (Resident Evil: Extinction), and Arnaud Viard (Clara et Moi).
Emily in Paris premieres Oct. 2 on Netflix. Watch the trailer above.
