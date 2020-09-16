Emily in Paris trailer brings Lily Collins to the chic city of love

Romance and work life get complicated for Emily, a young marketing executive, who relocates to Paris.

Darren Star, the series creator of Younger and Sex and the City, sets his eyes on a new city, the city of love.

Lily Collins whizzes through the chic French capital in Netflix's new trailer for Emily in Paris, the upcoming rom-com series. There are lots of spoils to be had: elegant fashions, cute guys, and more forbidden delights, like the guy the titular Emily is crushing on but who has a girlfriend already. (A classic Carrie Bradshaw situation.)

"You don't come to Paris to be good," Emily is told. But how will she navigate all the city has to offer and the world of marketing executives?

Emily, a 20something marketing exec. from Chicago, relocates to Paris where she tries to win over her colleagues with her fresh ideas. Not as easy as it looks.

The 10-episode half-hour show also features Ashley Park (Mean Girls on Broadway, Tales of the City), Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris), and Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin).

Emily in Paris will premiere on Netflix this Oct. 2.