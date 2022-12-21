Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount gives his honest thoughts on Alfie's fate in season 3

"Once everything starts going well, I think the walls and the floor and his world just crumbles from under him."

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Emily in Paris season 3.

Poor Alfie.

Just when it seemed like maybe he and girlfriend Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) were hitting their stride on Emily in Paris, he finally learns in the most public way possible that she had made a pact with Camille (Camille Razat) to not date Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), in spite of her obvious feelings for him.

Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) doesn't stick around long to hear the details, and sadly tells her, "Sorry, but I'm nobody's second choice, Cooper. Now go and get your man." When she protests, telling him that he's her man, he stops her cold. "No, I'm not. And I don't think I ever really was."

After the finale, EW caught up with Laviscount to get some justice for his character and see where he goes from here.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: First things first, when you read the script for the finale, what was your gut reaction?

LUCIEN LAVISCOUNT: Honestly, I was blown away, because they held back that script for so long. It was literally a few days before we started filming, we got the script. And I'm really glad it worked out like that. Because everyone's like, "Darren is just making some changes." And Darren [Star, the show's creator] just managed to put in every kind of different plot twist. And I could not have imagined it. Like, I don't know how his crazy mind works. I'm not calling you crazy, Darren, don't kill me. [Laughs] But, no, I think it's a really special episode. And it just gives everyone the opportunity to… I don't know, I can't wait to watch season 4.

Would you say you're protective over Alfie?

It's a journey that I've been on as well, but I feel like Alfie is just kind of starting to loosen up a little bit. He's moved to Paris. He's got his ducks in a row as much as he probably could have. And then in true Emily in Paris fashion, once everything starts going well, I think the walls and the floor and his world just crumbles from under him, really. But that [last] scene was so incredible — it was my last scene of the shoot. But it was wonderful to be on that set, and everyone just delivered on so many different levels and I didn't really have to do much. I just kind of looked in Lily's eyes and started to crumble.

The goodbye scene was the final scene you shot this season? Wow.

I know! I was like cool guys, guess I'm going. No one saw me cry. No one saw me tear up.

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie in episode 303 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2022 Lily Collins as Emily, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie in episode 303 of 'Emily in Paris.' | Credit: Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Do you feel like Alfie maybe rushed to a judgement there or do you think he was right to just up and leave?

There was bigger things in play than just his relationship. I think you had all of Camille's family there and friends. And I feel like it was the smart move to make. Should she have run after him? I don't know. But I think that if I was in that situation, I always think it's best to kind of take yourself out and collect your thoughts. Sleep on it. Maybe sleep on it for a couple of days. After hearing that, maybe take a week, bro, take a week. [Laughs] But yeah, I'm all for Alfie's choice in kind of just taking that moment to step away from their whole situation as well. I think that was the bigger thing that was going on with it all.

Have you been given any hints about what this means for Alfie in the future?

Honestly, after finishing season 2, I said my goodbyes, and I said hard goodbyes, because I came onto this job and I fell in love with everyone and everything, like Paris itself. It was so special. It was my first time in Paris. And then to have the opportunity to come back, I didn't expect it. I think that that's kind of how I live — nothing's ever promised. The past is a ghost and the future is a dream, so all we've got is now. I'm just making the most out of the moments that I've got with these guys. And who knows? But it's been a wicked ride, for sure.

What would you like to see happen for Alfie?

I've not really taken too much thought to what that could look like, especially when you've got [showrunner Darren Star] and the team that just creates these crazy storylines... my mind doesn't really work like that. I'd say that I'd like Alfie to kind of take a little bit more of a stand within the company with Antoine, that'd be cool. Maybe have a little bit of speaking to with the good ole Nicolas, I think that that'd be quite a nice little thing to play with within the business, the two businesses kind of fighting off each other. I personally, as me, I need closure on certain things, whatever that might look like. So I guess with Alfie and Emily, whether it be closure or a friendship or whatever, to explore that? Because I know it's been explored [a little], but I think their relationship is different than what Gabriel's and Emily's was. So it'd be interesting to explore that maybe. But, like I say, I'm all in for whatever.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

I think just an honest thank you to Lily for supporting myself and the character of Alfie. This show wouldn't be what it is without her. And I think she's a truly incredible woman, and artist, and friend, which I think I can say now. And Darren and to the whole Netflix team for allowing me to bring Alfie to life. And yeah, I've got a hell of a ride, and if this is the end of it, thank you, and onto the next, but it's been really special.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

