Emily in Paris showrunner breaks down season 3 twists and Eurovision hopes for season 4

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Emily in Paris season 3.

It's only 37 minutes long, but the Emily in Paris season 3 finale packs in a lot of drama.

In the beginning of the episode, we meet Gabriel's grandmother, Emily and Mindy sort things out over the season-long Nicolas problem, Benoit tells Mindy their song is headed to the Eurovision Song Contest, and resentment boils over between Julien and Emily at Sylvie's firm. Things then take a really juicy turn at Gabriel and Camille's engagement party. After Gabriel finds out his restaurant is likely headed for a Michelin star, he and Camille make the impromptu decision to just get married right then and there.

Things seem to be going according to plan until Camille has a change of heart mid-vows, and in front of everyone, admits that she made a pact to never date Gabriel with Emily, which she of course broke, because she didn't want to lose. However, as she says, everyone can tell Gabriel and Emily have been smitten with each other since they met, and she's tired of playing games. She storms off, leaving poor Gabriel at the altar alone.

Naturally, this revelation does not sit well with Alfie, who tells Emily that he's nobody's second choice, merci beaucoup. He too departs, leaving Emily and Gabriel alone. Mais attendez, there's more: Gabriel informs Emily in the final moments of the episode that the real reason Camille proposed in the first place was because she's pregnant. The finale ends with both looking pretty miserable.

EW sat down with series creator and showrunner Darren Star, who breaks down all these shockers, his plans for season 4, and whether or not he has an ending in sight for the show.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Let's start at the very end, and poor Alfie. When did you know things were going to pan out this way and what does it mean for him going forward?

DARREN STAR: I think it's something that we thought about and we kind of worked backwards from this bombshell. And I don't think it means Alfie is out of the picture. I think Alfie is already very much embedded in the lives of these characters and work and everything like that. So the question moving forward is, how so? He works with Gabriel, he worked with Emily, but it's definitely going to be a lot more fraught next season.

Maybe he will get a new love interest?

Very possibly.

And what about Emily? Does this reveal with Camille mean we'll be seeing her as a stepmom down the line?

I don't know. I don't think this implies that Gabriel and Emily are suddenly gonna race into each other's arms. I think it's an obstacle. And I think there's a lot of messy business between them that would need to be resolved before they honestly entered into a relationship. I think there's a lot that Gabriel found out about very quickly about the nature of this pact that she made with Camille, and this idea of feeling manipulated by these two women may not sit well with him.

Let's talk about Mindy, and Benoit's revelation about the song. Are we going to Eurovision next season?!

Yes, I hope so. That's the plan. I think we've got a really wonderful Eurovision-worthy song that can be quite competitive. And I think for Mindy that part is still really important to her, that artistic side. And it's why she came to Paris. I think it's gonna reignite that passion and that dream.

Mindy and Benoit's song actually had a part of its own this season almost. What went into that?

So we had Freddy Wexler, a terrific songwriter, and Ashley put me together with him. So we wanted to create this song, and Freddy wrote it last season. We talked about the dynamics behind it, and what I wanted the song to be, and what I wanted to express. And really, because the song was so beautiful, and I just loved it so much, I just felt like it had more of a life in terms of story for the show. And it feels like this song was like a gift for us, to be able to have it connected with the show and to play with.

What was the biggest challenge creatively for you when imagining this season?

It's not so much a challenge as it is an opportunity, but it was to tell richer stories for all the ensemble and the characters. And I feel like the first couple seasons were much more from Emily's point of view. And I think season 3, the perspective and the points of view broaden out to sort of include the rest of the ensemble. We've had such a terrific cast, so it was great to have the opportunity to sort of write more and dig in more for all these other characters.

Right, like we got see Sylvie be lucky in love when it seemed everyone else's love lives were falling apart.

Yeah. She deserves that.

What will the Michelin star mean for Gabriel and his future?

Well, I think that there's a lot of pressure involved in keeping a Michelin star, and what it is, and what it means to have one, and dealing with success and the level of the demand. I think Emily's made Gabriel a more ambitious person. I think that also sort of comes with its own set of pressures and problems, but I also love writing a show where I can touch on that sort of cuisine — we actually got a Michelin food stylist involved in the show this season — and what it means to have a restaurant and what goes into that. I think we'll explore that a little more next season.

How far along are you with season 4 and what can you tell us about it?

With season 4, we really don't jump in and start thinking about it until after the first of the year. But you know, there's a lot of ideas that I feel like I have from this season. There's a lot of forks in the road for all these characters at the end of season 3 and a lot of complications for everyone. So I think that with season 4, we have a lot of questions to answer. I think the show is always about just finding ways to get deeper into the lives of all the characters, and I think we're gonna be able to do that in an even bigger way for season 4.

Do you have an end game in mind yet for Emily?

I actually don't have that one big ending for Emily. I think that as the universe of the show expands it just creates new opportunities for all the characters. So, we're not looking and we don't have an end in sight at the moment.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

