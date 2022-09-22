Oh là là! Love is in the air in stylish Emily in Paris season 3 first-look photos
Je t'aime, indeed.
The first look at the forthcoming third season of Netflix's hit rom-com series Emily in Paris is here, and it's fair to say that l'amour is definitely in the air (and okay, maybe a bit of drama, too).
The gorgeous first look snaps, which you can peek below, show off more of the show's to-die-for costumes. From the looks of things, Emily (Lily Collins) is still living her best Parisian life with her friends and co-workers, and things seem to be heating up between her and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) in one photo. On the flip side of her little love triangle, things between Emily and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) look a little tense.
One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life in season 3. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.
Creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the third season of the Emmy-nominated series. In addition to Collins, Bravo, and Laviscount, series regulars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie return. Emily in Paris is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.
A release date for season 3 has not yet been announced. Stay tuned, mes amis.
