Emily in Paris begins production on season 2

Raise your glasses and throw on your best dresses, because Emily Cooper is officially back. On Monday, Netflix announced that season 2 of Emily in Paris had begun production in Paris and St. Tropez, as well as three other locations in the country.

Emily in Paris Lily Collins as Emily Cooper in "Emily in Paris." | Credit: CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

Created by Darren Star (Sex and the City, Younger), Emily in Paris follows Emily (Lily Collins), a young marketing executive from Chicago who finds her dream job at a marketing company in the City of Love — and also finds a few other challenges in her new life.

Netlix announced the news in a fictional memo from Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), Emily's boss at the Savoir Agency:

"Je serai breve. We are writing to inform you that Emily Cooper's new work permit has been approved with a start date of May 3, 2021. As per our prior correspondence, she is an asset to Savoir and we hope she continues to have impact with our clients who are very particular about the results they expect from their agency. As we often work with very unique brands, we hope that Emily continues to immerse herself culturally here in order not to make any egregious faux pas. We will continue to keep you updated on her progress and accomplishments in the coming months."

Emily in Paris Credit: Netflix

Since debuting last year, Emily in Paris has become one of Netflix's most popular series—and now, the streamer has made that official, revealing in a recent Academy of Television Arts & Sciences panel hosted by Al Roker that 58 million households tuned in to watch the buzzy romcom during the first 28 days.

"As an actor, an artist, and a creative, the most meaningful gift is to connect with people through your art in some way. It's an honor to be associated with a project that provided people with some much-needed relief during a trying time when everyone was looking for a reason to smile and laugh," said Collins in a statement. "Not only did playing Emily teach me more about myself, but also about the world around me. I couldn't be happier to be back in Paris for Season 2 to expand upon those lessons, to continue to grow, and learn even more about this beautiful city and all of its character with Emily."

"From the beginning we always wanted to create this beautiful cinematic view of Paris. The timing of the series release was fortuitous for us as everyone around the world was able to become armchair travelers and live vicariously through our cast. We could not be more proud and are excited to bring more joy to our fans as we start production on Season 2," added Star.

