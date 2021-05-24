Emily in Paris says bonjour to 3 new cast members for season 2, including a potential paramour for Emily

Get ready to say bonjour to some new faces when Emily in Paris returns for its second season.

On Monday, Netflix announced that William Abadie (who plays Antoine on the show) has been upped to series regular for season 2 of Emily in Paris, and Lucien Laviscount (Katy Keene, Snatched, Scream Queens) has been cast in a recurring role. Jeremy O'Harris (Slave Play) and French actor Arnaud Binard have also been added in guest-starring roles.

Lucien Laviscount Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The 10-episode romantic comedy series created, written and executive produced by Darren Star (Younger, Sex and the City) stars Lily Collins (Rules Don't Apply, To the Bone) as an expat in the French capital, attempting to assimilate to Parisian culture, succeed at work and navigate a love triangle.

That love triangle may be about to become a rectangle with the addition of Laviscount who's set to play Alfie, a 30-year-old, London-born, sarcastic charmer who refuses to immerse himself in French culture and instead prefers a pint at an English-speaking pub. Sacrebleu! We're sure he and Emily will bond over the inconvenience of French people preferring to speak French.

O. Harris plays Gregory Elliott Dupree, an iconic fashion designer and former protégé of Pierre Cadault, while Binard takes on the role of Laurent G, the gregarious Saint Tropez nightclub owner. Emily meets Laurent when he agrees to promote one of her brands, but soon learns that his connection to Savoir is more complicated than marketing.

Emily in Paris also stars Ashley Park (Mean Girls on Broadway, Tales of the City) along with Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris) and Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin). Season 2 is in production in Paris now.