An American (still) in Paris: Inside Emily in Paris season 2

But it won't be all about Emily. "We wanted all the other characters in the show to have bigger story lines, and hired incredible actors as new characters," says Collins, adding that they prioritized "diversity and inclusion" when casting those new roles. One fresh face is Jeremy O. Harris (Slave Play) as "a very flamboyant fashion designer who [arrives] in episode 2 and makes a spectacular reappearance at the end of the season," says Star. Then there's Lucien Laviscount (Katy Keene, Scream Queens), who joins in the recurring role of Alfie, an English expat whose contempt toward French culture makes Emily look like Julia Child. "Because she's embracing Paris and immersing herself in the way of life, she actually can be the eyes and ears [for him] in a city where she was once the foreigner," says Collins. "She's still got more to do, but we really wanted to make a point of having her be more a part of the environment as opposed to fighting it." Meanwhile, Emily's witty best friend, Mindy (Ashley Park of Broadway's Mean Girls), is now pursuing a singing career full-time. "Selfishly, I just love to see Ashley perform," Star admits of the Tony nominee.