Say bonjour to Emily in Paris season 2's dreamy first-look photos

Get ready to fall in love with Netflix's Emily in Paris all over again, because the Lily Collins-starring romantic comedy just dropped a slew of season 2 first-look photos that will sweep you off your feet.

While specific plot details are still under wraps, the photos below tease the aftermath of Emily's (Collins) decision to finally indulge in the long-brewing chemistry between herself and the dreamy Parisian chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). You'll remember his plans to move home to Normandy unexpectedly derailed when the wealthy perfume mogul Antoine (William Abadie) agreed to cofund his restaurant at the last minute.

At the end of season 1, Emily also won her social media marketing job back from the effortlessly fashionable Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), meaning she and Gabriel are now planted in the same city for the foreseeable future — though none of the images Netflix released on Thursday suggest the pair can't keep their hands off each other for the time being.

The pictures do, however, show her out and about on the streets of France with Mindy (Ashley Park), as per usual, and receiving a harsh glance with Sylvie at the office (typical).

According to a minimal synopsis from Netflix, season 2 will delve deeper into Emily's love triangle with Gabriel and his girlfriend, Camille (Camille Razat), as Emily attempts to distract herself with work, all while she meets an intriguing fellow expat in French class.

Season 1 of the show became one of Netflix's biggest hit of 2020, earning two Primetime Emmy nominations for its inaugural run, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Emily in Paris season 2 premieres all 10 of its 30-minute episodes later this year on Netflix, though an exact date has yet to be announced. Tune in to the streaming service's Tudum event on Saturday for more information, and see more first-look photos below.

