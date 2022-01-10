C'est magnifique! Emily in Paris renewed for seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix

Emily in Paris (TV Show) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Say bonjour to two more seasons of Emily in Paris!

On Monday, Netflix announced the highly popular rom-com series will return for a third and fourth season. Created by Darren Star, Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins as the titular Emily as she takes on Parisian life and makes a faux-pas or two along the way.

Emily in Paris Lucien Laviscount and Lily Collins on 'Emily in Paris' season 2 | Credit: Carole Bethuel/Netflix

An ambitious marketing executive from Chicago, Emily landed her dream job in Paris back in season 1, but soon found her Rosetta Stone-level French and can-do attitude weren't enough to navigate some of the trickier parts of French life. Add into the mix a dreamy downstairs neighbor (Lucas Bravo) whose girlfriend is one of Emily's few gal pals in Paris, and things get complique pretty fast.

Season 2, which debuted on Netflix last month, saw Emily embrace French life and culture a little more with the help of her best buddy Mindy (played by Ashley Park), while also meeting a new potential love interest (Lucien Laviscount) at French class. The season ended in a cliffhanger when some unexpected changes at her company forced Emily to decide whether she'd stay and make a life in Paris or head back to her beloved Chicago for good.

Considering the show's title and the news of at least two more seasons, we're assuming Em sticks around in Paris for a little while...

